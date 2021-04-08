NACUFS Launches New Foodservice Financial Management Series

Online learning for collegiate foodservice professionals

The National Association of College & University Food Services (NACUFS) is pleased to announce a new, online learning opportunity, Financial Management for Foodservice, a professional development opportunity for collegiate foodservice supervisors, managers, and strategic leadership.

The course, instructed by Rich Neumann, M.S., FMP, director of culinary services, at Ohio University, focuses on developing key financial core competencies in budgeting, profit and loss statements, breakeven analysis, menu engineering, benchmarking, writing business plans, and cost-benefit analysis. Participants will receive seven modules of hands-on video instruction complete with templates, worksheets, and supporting materials.

Financial Management for Foodservice is offered as a part of a new online learning series, Elements, a pathway to growth for foodservice professionals, offering on-demand training opportunities for collegiate foodservice professionals. The course aligns with the association’s mission to support and promote excellence in collegiate dining and follows the professional development tool created to guide professional development, the NACUFS Collegiate Dining Body of Knowledge™ (Body of Knowledge). The Body of Knowledge provides a learning framework focused on five learning domains – Business Administration, Campus and Community Engagement, Guest Experience, Professional Intelligence, and Talent Management.

“Being able to provide well-rounded learning opportunities for our members is of utmost value,” says Orlynn Rosaasen, 2020-21 NACUFS President, and director of dining services, University of North Dakota. “Prior to COVID-19, many of our learning programs were offered in-person. Being able to offer online learning programs fills a gap for our members who are limited by budget, travel restrictions, and time. Online learning enables our members to develop at their own pace and on their own schedule.”

“Culinary operations at universities are under immense pressure to provide the greatest value at the lowest possible cost while at the same time, generating a needed bottom line to support the university,” says Neumann. “Throughout my 37 years in collegiate foodservice operations, the core competencies of financial management have remained consistent, with one exception – the profitability of culinary operations. The Financial Management for Foodservice course will help foodservice operators be successful in generating the needed revenue to remain a viable operation for the institution.”

Financial Management for Foodservice is available to members and non-members for a fee.

Additional information on Financial Management for Foodservice, the learning modules, cost, and registration is available at https://www.nacufs.org/Online-Learning.

###





About NACUFS – Founded in 1958 by a group of college and university foodservice professionals from across the United States. Since its inception, the National Association of College & University Food Services (NACUFS) has focused on its mission to support and promote excellence in collegiate dining by providing members with the programs and resources they need to excel, from benchmarking and best practices to educational programming and professional networking.

NACUFS institutional members include private colleges to large public universities, and two-year colleges to four-year universities and span the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, and beyond. Industry members include food and equipment manufacturers, distributors, brokers, foodservice support companies, councils, boards, trade associations, advisory commissions, and other professional groups. For more information, visit www.NACUFS.org.





