New York EV Infrastructure Bolstered by Blink EV Charging Stations To Be Deployed Across New York Four Brothers Pizza Inn Locations

/EIN News/ -- 42 Blink IQ 200 chargers will be deployed at ten Four Brothers Pizza Inn locations



Miami Beach, FL, April 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK, BLNKW) ("Blink" or the "Company"), a leading owner, operator, and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, announced the upcoming deployment of 42 charging ports at ten Four Brothers Pizza Inn (Four Brothers) locations across New York. The 21 Blink owned dual port chargers were made possible through the Charge Ready program from the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) and Make Ready incentive offered by New York utilities.

NYSERDA provides rebates of up to $4,000 per charging port to deploy EV charging stations in the state. When coupled with Make Ready incentives offered by various utility providers across New York, the installations of Blink's fast IQ 200 chargers were made possible at little to no cost to Blink or Four Brothers Pizza Inn. Destination locations where EV drivers stop for a period of time, like Four Brothers, are reaching out to Blink to help utilize these funds to further expand EV charging infrastructure.

"As electric vehicle use continues to gain popularity, drivers are looking for convenient and reliable charging options at dining establishments and entertainment venues, where they can park and charge. We're pleased to have this opportunity to partner with Four Brothers, an historical and respected family business, utilizing our owner/operator model, said Brendan Jones, President of Blink Charging. “We're confident that EV drivers, among their clientele, will recognize the value of our fast Level 2 chargers. We look forward to opportunities to support future Four Brothers locations."

"We are excited to join the ranks of the EV community by offering Blink EV charging stations to our customers and patrons while they dine or even catch a movie at our Amenia location drive-in theater. We are happy to be part of a greener future for generations to come and support the EV expansion across the state with more EV charging destinations at our locations,” said John Stefanopoulos of Four Brothers.

“We’re excited to be partnering with Blink on this momentum shift towards a greener world. While the value is clear in the short term, the long term benefits will be monumental for our planet, customers, and business," added Four Brothers’ Hank Bessinger.

The chargers will be deployed using Blink's local load management, which allows one, IQ 200 dual port charger, to be deployed on a single 100 amp circuit while providing up to 80 amp of output. Four Brothers locations across New York that will be offering Blink EV charging stations include restaurants in Dover Plains, Hillsdale, Pleasant Valley, Millerton, Mahopac, Rhinebeck, and Valatie, as well as their drive-in movie theater location in Amenia and the Millerton Inn and Yiannis Hotel in Chatham.

Four Brothers District Manager Paul Stefanopoulos concluded, “We’re very excited to be partnering with an industry leader that shares the same goals and vision as we do.”

Four Brothers will be participating in a webinar with Blink, NYSERDA, and National Grid on April 8th to discuss the experience working with Blink to take advantage of the grants available in New York for EV charging infrastructure. For webinar details or to register to attend, please visit http://bit.ly/BlinkNationalGrid .

ABOUT BLINK CHARGING

Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK, BLNKW) is a leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and has deployed over 23,000 charging stations, many of which are networked EV charging stations, enabling EV drivers to easily charge at any of the Company’s charging locations worldwide. Blink Charging’s principal line of products and services include its Blink EV charging network (“Blink Network”), EV charging equipment, and EV charging services. The Blink Network uses proprietary, cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks the EV charging stations connected to the network and the associated charging data. With global EV purchases forecasted to rise to 10 million vehicles by 2025 from approximately 2 million in 2019, the Company has established key strategic partnerships for rolling out adoption across numerous location types, including parking facilities, multifamily residences and condos, workplace locations, health care/medical facilities, schools and universities, airports, auto dealers, hotels, mixed-use municipal locations, parks and recreation areas, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, stadiums, supermarkets, and transportation hubs. For more information, please visit https://www.blinkcharging.com/ .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements, along with terms such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “will,” “should,” and other comparable terms, involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief, or current expectations of Blink Charging and members of its management, as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, including those described in Blink Charging’s periodic reports filed with the SEC, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Except as required by federal securities law, Blink Charging undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed conditions.

Blink Media Contact

PR@BlinkCharging.com