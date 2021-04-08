Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Global Payment Orchestration Market Size - Forecast to 2026

/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, April 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Payment Orchestration Market will expand at a CAGR of 20.2% from 2021 to 2026. The pandemic is going to accelerate merchants' massive migration to online networks, especially online platforms. COVID-19 is affecting key dynamics and transformations that are already ongoing, as well as providing opportunities for a growing number of ecosystem participants.


Key Market Insights

  • A payment orchestration software (also recognized as an online payment processing platform) includes several mechanisms that assist eMerchants with transaction management, from routing to reconciliation.
  • Demand for the commerce-enabling services has increased, prompting the platforms to develop their payment strategies.
  • The market is expected to benefit from an increase in internet penetration in developing countries along with an increase in the adoption of advanced payment processing technologies such as deep learning and artificial intelligence.
  • In 2020, the BFSI segment dominated the market, accounting for the majority of global sales.
  • The B2B payments industry is expanding rapidly and is expected to continue to do so during the forecast period, based on the type of marketplace
  • Based on the functionalities, the market is segregated into cross-border transactions, risk management, and advanced analytics & reporting. The cross-border transaction segment accounted for the majority of sales in 2020.
  • Cell Point Digital, ZOOZ A PayU Company, IXOPAY, Payoneer, Corey, aye4fin GmbH, Bridge, Amadeus IT Group SA, Ingenico ePayments India Pvt. Ltd., APEXX Fintech Limited, Rebilly, Spreedly, Modopayments, Optile, and BNT ConfigPay, among others are the prime competitors that compete in the market.


Type of Marketplace Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019-2026)

  • B2B
  • B2C
  • C2C

Functionalities Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019-2026)

  • Cross Border Transaction
  • Risk Management
  • Advanced Analytics & Reporting

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019-2026)

  • E-Commerce
  • Travel & Hospitality Industry
  • EdTech
  • OTT & Digital Services
  • Gaming & Entertainment
  • Healthcare Industry
  • BFSI
  • Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019-2026)

North America                                                                                 

  • The U.S.
  • Canada
  • Mexico

Europe

  • Germany
  • UK
  • France
  • Spain
  • Italy
  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Australia
  • Rest of APAC

Central & South America

  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of MEA


