Texture Capital Partners with Cosimo X to Revamp Investment Process for Private Equity Market

Texture Capital and Cosimo X partner to provide investors access to digital securities

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY , April 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Texture Capital Inc., the institutional marketplace for private capital, today announced a partnership with COSIMO X, a venture capital fund that invests in opportunities in emerging next-generation technologies. Texture Capital’s ATS will support capital raising and secondary market trading of the COSIMO X digital tokens and enable COSIMO X to reach a broader network of investors and offer secondary market liquidity opportunities not typically available to institutional investors.

Through Texture Capital’s online marketplace, investors will be given streamlined access to the COSIMO X venture capital fund. COSIMO X’s innovative tokenized structure offers investors opportunities for increased liquidity and the ability to move funds in or out at their discretion. Tokenized securities also provide investors with improved transparency thanks to their implementation on blockchain technology.

“Innovative firms like COSIMO X are demonstrating that digital securities are the future of private markets as they seek new ways to modernize the investment process and provide secondary trading opportunities to their investors,” said Richard Johnson, CEO and Co-founder of Texture Capital. “As a digital securities broker dealer, Texture Capital is well positioned to assist COSIMO X with access to capital and streamlined liquidity.”

“Texture Capital’s digital marketplace is a game-changer for COSIMO X’s trading capabilities, helping us to take full advantage of the future of the private markets industry,” said Connor Cantwell, Partner at COSIMO X. “Leveraging Texture Capital’s platform for secondary trading opens a new door of opportunity and allows for streamlined fundraising.”

About Texture Capital Inc.

Texture Capital, the institutional marketplace for private capital, is a technology-driven marketplace for institutions and issuers to more efficiently and directly participate in the private markets, seeking to improve liquidity, transparency, and access. We leverage blockchain technology and smart contracts to streamline the current market structure for private placements; supporting the primary issuance and secondary trading of digital securities. Texture Capital Inc. is a FINRA member broker-dealer operating SEC registered ATS. Please visit https://texture.capital for more information and to stay informed of future updates.

About COSIMO X

COSIMO X is a venture capital fund that invests in opportunities in emerging, next-generation technologies. The COSIMO team has been at the forefront of innovation and value creation for early stage companies over the past 25 years. As technology pioneers, we have developed products used by hundreds of millions of users every day and have created many firsts: from the first commercially available financial service on the Internet to the first Internet push notification. We are technology pioneers resolute in our mission to help emerging entrepreneurs build legendary companies.

Media Contact for Texture Capital:

Haley Tole, Paragon PR

haley@paragonpr.com

+1 973.461.6211

Media Contact for Cosimo X:

Robert Pennington, Throne PR

robert@thronepr.com

Content Disclaimer:

The above review statements are those of the sponsor (Source of content) and do not necessarily reflect the official policy, position or views of the content publisher. The content distribution company is therefore not responsible for the content and its authenticity and legal standing of the above subject matter. Each individual is required to exercise its content when making a purchase from the above offer. The information does not constitute advice or an offer to buy. Any purchase made from the above press release is made at your own risk. Consult an expert advisor/health and professional advisor before any such purchase. Any purchase made from this link is subject to the final terms and conditions of the website's selling as mentioned in the above as source. The content publisher and its downstream distribution partners do not take any responsibility directly or indirectly. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the company this news is about.

DISCLAIMER of Liability . IN NO EVENT SHALL OUR PR COMPANY BE LIABLE OR RESPONSIBLE TO YOU OR ANY OTHER PERSON FOR ANY DIRECT, INDIRECT, INCIDENTAL, CONSEQUENTIAL, SPECIAL, OR EXEMPLARY DAMAGES OF ANY KIND, INCLUDING WITHOUT LIMITATION, LOST PROFITS OR LOST OPPORTUNITIES, EVEN IF ADVISED OF THE POSSIBILITY OF SUCH DAMAGES IN ADVANCE AND REGARDLESS OF THE CAUSE OF ACTION UPON WHICH ANY SUCH CLAIM IS BASED, INCLUDING, WITHOUT LIMITATION, ANY CLAIM ARISING OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH ANY OF THE CONTENT, INCLUDING, WITHOUT LIMITATION, AUDIO, PHOTOGRAPHS, AND VIDEOS, OR OF THE ACCURACY, RELIABILITY, OR LEGALITY OF ANY STATEMENT MADE IN OR OMITTED FROM ANY advertisement, sponsorship, endorsement, testimonial, opinion, or other product-related or service-related statement or review appearing in the Websites or in ANY post or article distributed via the Websites.











