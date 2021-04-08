Lottery.com Moving to Address Untapped Global Market

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, April 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire — Lottery.com today announces its placement in an editorial published by NetworkNewsWire ("NNW"), one of 50+ trusted brands within the InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities.

To view the full publication, “Betting on the Digital Gaming Market,” please visit: https://nnw.fm/0d6rE .



With a worldwide pandemic raging, industries that were already moving toward digital applications have accelerated the process. People now grab their mobile device for everything from ordering groceries to buying cars — and the trend isn’t likely to end any time soon. The founders of Lottery.com recognized the shifting trends years ago and were first movers to address the untapped global lottery market. The company uniquely combines blockchain with other cutting-edge technology to offer at-home lottery participation and aims to capture a lion’s share of huge lottery and sports betting markets. Now the company is timing its entry into the public markets with another hot trend: investor appetite for special purpose acquisition companies, or SPACs. The entire gambling and gaming industry is likely to explode as the pandemic subsides and the economy gets its legs back.

About Lottery.com

Lottery.com is an Austin, Texas-based company enabling consumers to play state-sanctioned lottery games from their homes or on the go, both in the United States and internationally. The company works closely with state regulators to advance the lottery industry, providing increased revenues and better regulatory capabilities while capturing untapped market share, including millennial players. Lottery.com is also gamifying charitable giving to fundamentally change how nonprofits engage with their donors and raise funds. Through its WinTogether.org platform, Lottery.com offers charitable donation sweepstakes to incentivize donors to take action by offering once-in-a-lifetime experiences and large cash prizes.

