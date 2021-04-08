Mursion Certified as Smartchoice® Preferred Provider by Brandon Hall Group

Brandon Hall Group, the Leader in Empowering Excellence in Human Capital Management, Recently Named Mursion a Smartchoice® Preferred Solution Provider

/EIN News/ -- Boca Raton, FL, April 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After an extensive review, Brandon Hall Group confirms Mursion as a preferred provider committed to delivering solutions for building better leaders, stronger teams, and more inclusive and equitable workplaces.

“Brandon Hall Group is an industry leader in assisting corporate HR buyers with solution provider selections” said BHG Chief Strategy Officer Michael Rochelle. “Mursion’s cutting edge virtual reality simulations offer an outstanding technological approach to supporting a wide variety of critical initiatives including leadership development, sales and customer service training and diversity, equity, and inclusion. Mursion’s platform innovations are the reason they are a Smartchoice® Preferred Provider.”

The analyst team at Brandon Hall Group has spent a considerable amount of time understanding Mursion as well as the global market in which the company operates. The team has conducted in-depth briefings and a thorough evaluation of Mursion’s product and service value proposition.

Brandon Hall Group’s Smartchoice® Preferred Provider Program features a world-class membership center for knowledge, resources, and advisory support to the entire Mursion organization to ensure its certification is a reflection of the highest standards a provider can attain in the market.

“We value our partnership with Brandon Hall Group greatly because of the organization’s high standards and long-standing corporate influence,” said Mursion CEO Mark Atkinson. “The increased reach, visibility, and brand awareness that this alliance presents is an important part of Mursion’s goals for achieving future growth and further expansion.”

Brandon Hall Group has consistently been the leading independent analyst firm and confirms that Mursion offerings measurably benefit its partner organizations. To learn more about Smartchoice® preferred vendors or to become one, please visit https://go.brandonhall.com/l/8262/2019-11-13/9pst4l.

About Brandon Hall Group Inc.

Brandon Hall Group is the only professional development company that offers data, research, insights, and certification to Learning and Talent executives and organizations. For more than 27 years, the firm has empowered, recognized, and certified excellence in organizations around the world, influencing the development of more than 10,000,000 employees and executives. The organization’s cloud-based platform delivers evidence-based insights in the areas of Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Diversity and Inclusion, Talent Acquisition and HR/Workforce Management for corporate groups and HCM solution providers. To learn more visit https://www.brandonhall.com.

About Mursion

Powered by a blend of artificial intelligence and live human interaction, Mursion provides immersive VR training for essential skills in the workplace. Mursion simulations are designed for the modern workforce, staging interactions between learners and avatars to achieve the realism needed for measurable, high-impact results. Drawing upon research in learning science and psychology, Mursion harnesses the best in technology and human interaction to deliver outcomes for both learners and organizations. To learn more visit http://www.mursion.com.

