Beyond Meat® Expands U.S. Retail Distribution Within Multiple National and Regional Grocery Chains

Kroger, Wegmans, Sprouts, Target and other retailers add additional Beyond Meat products to store shelves to expand the brand’s existing in-store presence at 5,000 stores across the U.S.

/EIN News/ -- EL SEGUNDO, Calif., April 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND), a leader in plant-based meat, today announced several major product expansions within its existing footprint at retailers nationwide. As demand for plant-based meat continues to rise, this increased distribution strengthens the company’s expansive retail presence at approximately 28,000 retail outlets across the U.S. in which consumers have made their preference for Beyond Meat clear: Beyond Meat was the #1 selling plant-based meat brand in the refrigerated category at grocery stores1 and across foodservice2.



The expanded retail product availability includes:

Beyond Meatballs™: Newly available at Kroger (approximately 1,500 stores), Target (750 stores) and Giant Foods (163 stores).

Beyond Meatballs were first introduced at retailers in September 2020 .

. Conveniently pre-seasoned with a signature blend of Italian spices, pre-rolled and ready to cook with 30% less saturated fat and sodium than a leading brand of animal-based Italian-style meatballs.

Beyond Breakfast Sausage® Links: Newly available at Kroger (approximately 1,500 stores).

Beyond Breakfast Sausage Links were first introduced at retailers in October 2020 .

. A quick and convenient plant-based option made with savory herbs and spices to make restaurant-style breakfast an at-home staple but with 40% less sodium than a leading brand of pork sausage links.

Cookout Classic™: Expanding throughout April and May to more than 3,000 existing Beyond Meat retail partner stores nationwide including Wegmans, Albertsons/Safeway (Mid-Atlantic, NorCal, Phoenix and Portland), FreshDirect.com, Jewel, Sprouts, Stew Leonard’s, and Stop & Shop.

Cookout Classic was first introduced as a permanent retail offering within Walmart stores in March 2021 .

. Everything that customers love about the juicy, meaty taste and texture of plant-based burgers with the added convenience of being sold frozen in a value-pack designed to feed the whole family.

Beyond Sausage®: Newly available at Super Target (200+ stores) in May.

Beyond Sausage was first introduced at retailers in December 2017 and most recently expanded distribution of Beyond Sausage Hot Italian within Walmart stores in March 2021 .

. A plant-based sausage designed to look, sizzle, and satisfy like pork sausage but with more protein and iron, less total and saturated fat and no cholesterol, antibiotics or hormones.

“Last year, we expanded our retail portfolio by introducing six new product SKUs. In tandem, we’ve been able to work with major retailers across the country to expand our in-store presence to offer more Beyond Meat products in more stores to advance our unwavering commitment towards making plant-based meat options that are better for people and the planet more accessible to all,” said Chuck Muth, Chief Growth Officer, Beyond Meat.

The move comes as part of Beyond Meat’s effort to meet consumers’ growing demand for delicious, nutritious and sustainable plant-based meat made without GMOs or bioengineered ingredients. In a study conducted at Stanford University and published in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition , researchers evaluated the impact of replacing animal-based meat with Beyond Meat’s plant-based meats over an 8-week period on cholesterol levels (including LDL), heart disease risk factors including TMAO levels, and body weight, and found improvement in key health metrics when participants replaced animal-based meat with Beyond Meat’s plant-based meat. The results of the Stanford University study complement the results of the University of Michigan’s 2018 LCA which showed that the original Beyond Burger, compared to producing a ¼ lb. standard 80/20 beef burger, has 99% less impact on water scarcity, 93% less impact on land use, requires 46% less energy and generates 90% less greenhouse gas emissions.

Visit Beyond Meat’s store locator to find Beyond Meat products at a store near you.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) is one of the fastest growing food companies in the United States, offering a portfolio of revolutionary plant-based meats made from simple ingredients without GMOs, bioengineered ingredients, hormones, antibiotics, or cholesterol. Founded in 2009, Beyond Meat products are designed to have the same taste and texture as animal-based meat while being better for people and the planet. Beyond Meat’s brand commitment, Eat What You Love™, represents a strong belief that there is a better way to feed our future and that the positive choices we all make, no matter how small, can have a great impact on our personal health and the health of our planet. By shifting from animal-based meat to plant-based meat, we can positively impact four growing global issues: human health, climate change, constraints on natural resources and animal welfare. As of December 31, 2020, Beyond Meat had products available at approximately 122,000 retail and foodservice outlets in over 80 countries worldwide. Visit www.BeyondMeat.com and follow @BeyondMeat, #BeyondBurger and #GoBeyond on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter and @BeyondMeatOfficial on TikTok.

Beyond Meat Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release constitute “forward-looking statements.” These statements are based on management’s current opinions, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or projections regarding future events or future results. These forward-looking statements are only predictions, not historical fact, and involve certain risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions. Actual results, levels of activity, performance, achievements and events could differ materially from those stated, anticipated or implied by such forward-looking statements. While Beyond Meat believes that its assumptions are reasonable, it is very difficult to predict the impact of known factors, and, of course, it is impossible to anticipate all factors that could affect actual results. There are many risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements made herein including, most prominently, the risks discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 1, 2021 as well as other factors described from time to time in Beyond Meat’s filings with the SEC. Such forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this release. Beyond Meat undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law. If we do update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be made that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

Media Contact

Shira Zackai

Shira.Zackai@beyondmeat.com

1 SPINS data ending 2/21/21

2 NPD Supply Track® ending February 2021 plant-based proteins, Total US excluding commercial large chains and food stores

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a75601ff-c2da-49fc-86fd-555f7614a57a

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c9fd977c-ccf6-41c5-8c78-e73c1b258fd4