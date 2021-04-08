Enphase Energy Launches Enphase Installer Network in Europe

/EIN News/ -- ‘S-HERTOGENBOSCH, the Netherlands, April 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world’s leading supplier of solar microinverters, today announced that after successful launches of its Enphase Installer Network (EIN) in the U.S. and Australia in 2020, the Company has expanded EIN into the Netherlands and Belgium, with more European countries to follow during 2021. The EIN recognizes a network of trusted installers that deliver exceptional homeowner experiences using Enphase products and is designed to help Enphase installers grow their business with a range of innovative digital tools and exclusive benefits.



EIN members can take advantage of access to an advanced digital platform that delivers sales leads and self-service tools, as well as metrics and analytics that can be leveraged to improve business efficiency and profits. Solar installers can qualify to become a part of EIN in one of three tiers, as Enphase Platinum, Gold, or Silver Installers, based on meeting a range of performance benchmarks including but not limited to homeowner satisfaction and relationship duration.

“Our goal with the EIN is to improve the bottom line for our installer partners and give them another reason to continue being enthusiastic evangelists of our products, while providing homeowners with an exceptional experience,” said Dave Ranhoff, chief commercial officer at Enphase Energy. “We are pleased with our launch of the EIN in the Netherlands and Belgium as the European solar market is an important part of our growth strategy, and we look forward to adding more countries in the region to our EIN later this year.”

As part of the ongoing digital transformation at Enphase, the EIN will be backed by significant enhancements to the installer-facing functionality of the Enphase Enlighten™ platform. The digital components available to EIN members combine the power of sophisticated analytics with business growth tools, customer support enhancements, and services that can help installers deliver an outstanding customer experience over the long lifespan of Enphase solar systems. Homeowners in the Netherlands and Belgium can easily locate an EIN installer in their area using the Find an Installer tool.

“Bespaarmetjedak is a fast-growing organization with a strong focus on delivering quality and we believe this is only made possible by using Enphase products,” said Leon Deckers, founder and owner at Bespaarmetjedak, an Enphase Platinum Installer in the Netherlands. “The EIN helps provide us with visibility in the marketplace and its use of tracking customer satisfaction through NPS scores provides our customers with the certainty they can expect from our excellent service.”

“100%ZON has been working exclusively with Enphase Energy since our inception in 2011,” said Tommaso Puddu, owner at 100%ZON, an Enphase Platinum Installer in the Netherlands. “The main reasons are safety, insight, and scalability. Enphase is constantly working on innovation, product reliability, and, of course, installer support. This is reflected in the newly developed EIN for the Netherlands.”

“We have been working with Enphase since 2012 and continue to very happy customers,” said Bart Schotman, sales manager at Aalberts Duurzaam, an Enphase Gold Installer in the Netherlands. “As a proud supplier of Enphase products, we are honored to be part of the EIN.”

"We have been proud Enphase installers since 2011,” said Kristof Lassaut, owner at K.L. Electro BVBA, an Enphase Platinum Installer in Belgium. “We believe Enphase offers superior products and excellent customer service. With the new EIN, the sky is the limit!”

"At Belgian Solar, quality and satisfied customers come first,” said Wim Dirickx, managing partner at Belgian Solar, an Enphase Gold Installer in Belgium. “Our relationship with Enphase makes all the difference. This is precisely why we install more than 12,000 Enphase microinverters a year!"

For more information about how to join the Enphase Installer Network in the Netherlands and Belgium, please visit the EIN website.



About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company, delivers smart, easy-to-use solutions that manage solar generation, storage and communication on one intelligent platform. The Company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter technology and produces a fully integrated solar-plus-storage solution. Enphase has shipped more than 32 million microinverters, and approximately 1.4 million Enphase systems have been deployed in more than 130 countries. For more information, visit https://enphase.com/nl-nl and follow the company on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Enphase Energy, Enphase, Enlighten, the E logo, and other trademarks or service names are the trademarks of Enphase Energy, Inc. Other names are for informational purposes and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

