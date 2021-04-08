Capsule8 Announces 196% ARR Growth Over 2020

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, April 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Propelled by its FY2020 momentum, Capsule8, the pioneer behind “ops-friendly” Linux security, today announced it wrapped up its first quarter with record growth and bookings. This achievement also marks the third consecutive quarter of seven-digit sales bookings of its flagship product, Capsule8 Protect.



Additional highlights of the quarter for Capsule8 include:

196% ARR growth over the previous year

Record bookings in Q1: up 71% over Q4 2020

52% ARR expansion on four key installed base accounts

The first OEM agreement signed with a leading security company

The promotion of Ryan Petrich to Chief Technology Officer

Linux’s domination in the public cloud space is undeniable, with 94% of Amazon’s EC2 cloud computing platform running on Linux. Notably, around 60% of all cloud instances found on Microsoft Azure are also powered by Linux. Built specifically for Linux to address these modern enterprises' unique security challenges, Capsule8 provides security teams the visibility needed to detect incidents and protect against unwanted behavior, allowing them to mitigate risk, reduce downtime, and avoid costly business disruption.

“One of the differentiators that makes Capsule8 unique is that we were built specifically for Linux. We deeply understand what you need to detect on Linux to keep your enterprise infrastructure safe and how critical it is to do so without adding risk or causing business disruption,” said CEO John Viega. “Our success and continued growth are rooted in our ability to provide modern enterprises scalable workload protection and deliver on our mission to protect the world’s production infrastructure without impacting performance.”

The Capsule8 Protect suite is built to secure enterprise infrastructure against these Linux-aimed attacks, from cloud-native to on-prem data center environments and everything in between. Capsule8 is designed to avoid costly downtime, overloaded hosts or stability snafus caused by traditional security tools. Organizations depend on Capsule8 to efficiently protect their cloud workloads with detection, monitoring and response in any environment.

To address this constantly evolving threat landscape, the company will also be announcing new and innovative improvements in the coming months, including serverless capabilities, enhanced detections and new investigatory use cases to help identify the latest threats in real-time and provide deep insight to both security and operations teams.

Capsule8 is also hosting its third Cloud Native Security Summit on April 14. This exclusive virtual event focuses on building a community of senior security practitioners facing the changing security landscape of the cloud-native world head-on and collaborating on addressing its challenges.

About Capsule8

Founded in 2016 by experienced hackers and security entrepreneurs, and funded by Bessemer Venture Partners, ClearSky and Intel Capital, we provide security teams the visibility needed to help them detect incidents, and investigate and protect against unwanted behavior, without adding operational risk or business disruption.

