Penguin Computing Speaking and Exhibiting Virtually at NVIDIA GPU Technology Conference (GTC)
/EIN News/ -- FREMONT, Calif., April 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Penguin Computing, a division of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGH), and leader in high-performance computing (HPC), artificial intelligence (AI), and enterprise data center solutions, today announced that it will speak and exhibit at the NVIDIA GPU Technology Conference (GTC).
|WHAT:
|Kevin Tubbs, Ph.D. and Senior Vice President, Strategic Solutions Group at Penguin Computing will present OriginAI™ Solution with OpenShift for AI/ML (Session ID: SS33089) at NVIDIA GTC21.
|Realizing a need for a comprehensive AI solution that encompasses architectural design, hardware and software services, hosting, and deployment, CIOs are increasingly seeking expertise and technology, like that of Penguin Computing’s OriginAI™ Solution which leverages NVIDIA AI software and the NVIDIA DGX™ A100 system. Penguin Computing launched four dedicated technology practices, with OriginAI being a key solution in the AI and Analytics Practice. The AI and Analytics Practice helps customers reduce time-to-insight and discovery by removing the complexities involved in designing, deploying, operating and supporting AI and Analytics infrastructure. For more information, please see the Penguin Computing OriginAI solution brief.
|WHEN:
|April 12–16, 2021
|WHERE:
|NVIDIA GPU Technology Conference (Virtual)
To register for Penguin Computing’s presentation, please see here.
About Penguin Computing
For 20 years, the Penguin Computing team of artificial intelligence (AI), engineering, and computer science experts has reimagined how startups, Fortune 500, government, and academic organizations solve complex technology challenges and achieve their organizational goals. Penguin Computing is focused on open platforms, including Open Compute Project (OCP) systems. We specialize in innovative on-premise high performance computing (HPC bare metal HPC in the cloud, AI, and storage technologies coupled with leading-edge design, implementation, hosting, and managed services including sys-admin and storage-as-a-service, and highly rated customer support. More information at www.penguincomputing.com.
