Westland Insurance Acquires Brokerage in Edmonton, Alberta

/EIN News/ -- SURREY, British Columbia, April 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westland Insurance Group Ltd. (“Westland”) is pleased to announce the closing of a new acquisition, MBS Insurance Brokers, effective April 1, 2021. Westland’s new retail office, located in Edmonton, Alberta, supports the company’s expansion strategy to serve more communities across Canada.



MBS Insurance Brokers has provided insurance services in Edmonton for more than half a century. They’ve become known as one of the largest and most reputable brokerages providing residential, auto, life, farm, commercial, and travel insurance services in Alberta. Westland Insurance is excited to welcome MBS Insurance Brokers to the organization.

With this acquisition, Westland is adding 24 employees. This is the company’s second location in Edmonton, which adds a significant presence in the city. Westland currently has 22 brokerage locations in Alberta.

About Westland Insurance Group

Westland Insurance Group is one of the largest and fastest-growing independent property and casualty insurance brokers in Canada. With a national network of over 160 locations and 1,700 employees, the company continues to expand coast to coast. Westland's brokers provide expert advice to home, business, farm, life, and auto insurance clients. Since its founding in 1980, Westland has remained a family-owned company that is committed to supporting its local communities. For more information, please visit westlandinsurance.ca.

