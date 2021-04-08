Lincoln Tech Introduces Medical Assistant Training at Indianapolis Campus

New class begins May 24th; U.S. Department of Labor projects more than 900,000 openings nationwide by 2029*

/EIN News/ -- Parsippany, NJ, April 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ: LINC), marking 75 years in 2021 as a national leader in specialized technical training, announces the introduction of healthcare career training to its landmark Indianapolis, IN campus. Set to address a projected gap of more than 20,000 openings in Indiana - and more than 900,000 across the country - the Medical Assistant program will mark the first offering from Lincoln’s healthcare division at the Indianapolis campus.

“Our industry partners have communicated that there is a pronounced skills gap in Indiana for healthcare support professionals like Medical Assistants,” says Lincoln Tech President and CEO Scott Shaw. “Bringing Medical Assistant career training to Indianapolis will not only address the state’s need, but also the nation’s as students from across the country have chosen this campus to further their career goals.”

“We saw that there was a shortage of training opportunities in the area for people who want to pursue Medical Assistant careers at one of the most challenging times ever for the healthcare industry,” says Campus President Brent Jenkins. “While we’re historically known as a regional leader in Transportation and Skilled Trade career training, we’ve been able to transform a section of our campus into a facility that offers Doctors Office Classrooms and other healthcare-specific training settings. We’ve teamed with local industry partners to ensure our curriculum addresses the skills Medical Assistants need to have in today’s challenging, fast-paced environment, and are excited to launch this program on May 24th.”

Indianapolis becomes the eleventh Lincoln Tech campus offering the Medical Assistant program. The Diploma-granting program can be completed in approximately nine months. Students will receive 880 instructional hours, including an Administrative Medical Office simulation course and an internship that provides them with real-world experience in a healthcare facility. Course topics include cardiopulmonary medical procedures, medical administration, clinical lab techniques, surgical procedures and more.

Upon graduation, students will be eligible to sit for the Registered Medical Assistant (RMA) exam. Successful completion of the exam will qualify students to pursue careers as Medical Assistants and EKG Technicians in private practices, clinics, and other facilities, or as Unit/Ward Clerks in hospital settings.

Lincoln Tech’s Indianapolis campus has served students from Indiana and across the country for more than 60 years. The campus also offers career training in Automotive Technology, Diesel and Truck Technology, Collision Repair and Refinishing, Electrical and Electronic Systems Technology, Computerized Manufacturing, and Welding.

* Career growth projections can be found at onetonline.org for the years 2018-2028 (state) and 2019-2029 (nationwide), and are current as of March 31, 2021.

About Lincoln Educational Services Corporation

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation is a leading provider of diversified career-oriented post-secondary education. Lincoln offers recent high school graduates and working adults career-oriented programs in five principal areas of study: automotive technology, health sciences, skilled trades, business and information technology, and hospitality services. Lincoln has provided the workforce with skilled technicians since its inception in 1946.

Lincoln currently operates 22 campuses in 14 states under four brands: Lincoln Technical Institute, Lincoln College of Technology and Euphoria Institute of Beauty Arts and Sciences. Lincoln also operates Lincoln Culinary Institutes in both Maryland and Connecticut.

For more information, go to lincolntech.edu.

