Star2Star, a Sangoma company, Honored With 5-Star Rating in the 2021 CRN® Partner Program Guide For 7th Consecutive Year

/EIN News/ -- SARASOTA, Fla., April 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sangoma Technologies Corporation (“Sangoma”) (TSXV: STC), a trusted leader in delivering cloud-native Communications-as-a-Service (“CaaS”) solutions for businesses of all sizes, today announced that Star2Star , a global leader in cloud-native communications, collaboration, and integration solutions for the enterprise and recently acquired by Sangoma, is being acknowledged by CRN ®, a brand of The Channel Company , in its 2021 Partner Program Guide. This annual guide provides a conclusive list of the most distinguished partner programs from leading technology companies that provide products and services through the IT Channel. The 5-Star rating is awarded to an exclusive group of companies that offer solution providers the best of the best, going above and beyond in their partner programs. This is the seventh straight year that Star2Star’s Partner Program has been recognized by CRN.



Given the importance of IT vendor channel programs, each year CRN develops its Partner Program Guide to provide the channel community with a detailed look at the partner programs offered by IT manufacturers, software developers, service companies, and distributors. Vendors are scored based on investments in program offerings, partner profitability, partner training, education and support, marketing programs and resources, sales support, and communication.

Star2Star’s Partner Program is renowned in the industry for offering tailored experiences for a range of partner types, including resellers, agents, and wholesalers. All Partners benefit from Star2Star’s 100% channel-based sales model, end-to-end support options, rich promotions, and one of the industry’s highest commissions structures. Star2Star’s Partner Program includes full-scale support from their sales, marketing, and engineering teams, allowing partners to expand their reach and offer customized support to their customers as well.

“Supporting our Partners is key to what we do as a 100% channel-driven company,” said Michelle Accardi , President and Chief Revenue Officer of Star2Star. “Ensuring our Partners have everything they need to be successful and better serve their customers is our number one priority--that’s what true success looks like at Star2Star!”

“As innovation continues to fuel the speed and intricacy of technology, solution providers need partners that can keep up and support their developing business.” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “CRN’s 2021 Partner Program Guide gives insight into the strengths of each organization’s program to recognize those that continually support and push positive change inside the IT channel.”

The 2021 Partner Program Guide will be featured in the April 2021 issue of CRN and online at www.CRN.com/PPG .

About Sangoma

In an increasingly complex world, businesses need to simplify the way they communicate, collaborate, and seamlessly integrate third-party applications into their operations and processes. Sangoma Technologies meets that need by being a trusted leader in delivering cloud-native, value-based Communications as a Service (CaaS) solutions for businesses of all sizes. Sangoma’s cloud-native solutions include a full suite of as-a-service offerings including: voice, video, persistent chat, meetings, connected worker integrations, trunking, fax, virtual desktops, contact center, access control and much more.

In addition, Sangoma offers a full line of communications products, including premise-based UC systems, a full line of desk phones and headsets, and a complete connectivity suite (gateways/SBCs/telephony cards). Sangoma is also the primary developer and sponsor of Asterisk and FreePBX, the world’s two most widely used open-source communication software projects.

Sangoma has been named to such prestigious lists as the Deloitte Enterprise Technology Fast 15, Omdia Top 10 UCaaS Service Provider, and Forbes Most Promising Companies. Recognition of its pioneering innovation in the enterprise cloud market extends to major industry analyst indicators such as being awarded the Frost and Sullivan Best Practices Unified Communications and Collaboration Competitive Strategy Leadership Award and the Gartner Magic Quadrant for UCaaS, Worldwide.

Sangoma Technologies Corporation is publicly traded on the TSXV (TSXV: STC). Additional information on Sangoma can be found at: www.sangoma.com.

