Richardson Electronics Highlights New UnitedSiC FET-Jet Calculator

/EIN News/ -- LAFOX, Ill., April 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RELL) announces the FET-Jet calculator by UnitedSiC, an excellent tool to find the most optimized SiC device in the early stages of power design.

UnitedSiC recently released the FET-Jet calculator, a tool that helps engineers in the early design stage find their ideal SiC device. With no registration required, the calculator starts with three application functions, AC-DC, DC-DC (non-isolated), and DC-DC (isolated). From there, engineers may select the topology and specifications that will then provide instant results to facilitate fundamental design decisions including:

Overall efficiency

Component losses by dynamic conduction contributions

Junction temperature

Current stress levels

Number of devices in parallel (if any)



“During these unprecedented times, having innovative tools such as this calculator will help our customers identify their optimum design solutions,” said Greg Peloquin, Executive Vice President of Richardson Electronics’ Power & Microwave Technologies group. “UnitedSiC continues to provide excellent services and products to the power conversion market.”

Richardson Electronics provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair on a global basis.

“Our FET-Jet calculator is one of many steps we have taken in the past year to enhance our customers’ experience with SiC devices,” said Chris Dries, President & CEO of UnitedSiC. “Continue to keep an eye out as we strive to provide you all with more content and resources for your SiC device needs.”

About Richardson Electronics, Ltd.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. is a leading global provider of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes and related consumables; power conversion and RF and microwave components; flat panel detector solutions and replacement parts for diagnostic imaging equipment; and customized display solutions. We serve customers in the alternative energy, healthcare, aviation, broadcast, communications, industrial, marine, medical, military, scientific, and semiconductor markets. The Company’s strategy is to provide specialized technical expertise and “engineered solutions” based on our core engineering and manufacturing capabilities. The Company provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair through its global infrastructure. More information is available at www.rell.com.

Richardson Electronics common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker symbol RELL.

About Richardson Electronics – Power & Microwave Technologies

For 70 years, Richardson Electronics has been your industry-leading global provider of engineered solutions, RF & microwave, and power products. With the launch of the Power & Microwave Technologies group, we continue this legacy and complement it with new products from the world’s most innovative technology partners. Richardson Electronics’ Power & Microwave Technologies group focuses on what we do best: identify and design disruptive technologies, introduce new products on a global basis, develop solutions for our customers, and provide exceptional worldwide support. As a global company, we provide solutions and add value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair—all through our existing global infrastructure. More information is available at www.rellpower.com.