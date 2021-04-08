DynTek Achieves Microsoft Gold Competency in Security

Competency validates company’s capabilities to deliver security solutions on the Microsoft platform and help customers guard against threats, protect data, and maintain compliance

/EIN News/ -- IRVINE, Calif., April 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DynTek Services, Inc., a leading provider of professional technology solutions, today announced the company has achieved a Microsoft Gold Competency in Security. To achieve the competency, DynTek had to demonstrate deep expertise in designing, implementing and managing customers’ security programs.

"We are proud to achieve this recognition, which highlights our advanced skills and capabilities in delivering security and compliance solutions across Microsoft 365 and Azure cloud and hybrid environments to our customers,” said Michael McManus, Principal Security Architect, DynTek Services, Inc.

DynTek helps organizations identify and protect against internal and external threats to the IT infrastructure, systems, data and more. The company’s highly certified security experts help clients enhance visibility, effectiveness and orchestration and reduce complexity -- including alert overload and product confusion.

“New security threats appear each day and continue to proliferate at an alarming rate,” said Steven Sanchez, Director of Sales, DynTek Services, Inc. “And the skills required to mitigate security threats and risks are in short supply. Clients are looking for partners, tools, services, and solutions that can make an immediate impact. Through integrated platforms like Microsoft Security, we can provide comprehensive protection across devices, identities, apps, and clouds.”

In addition to Security, DynTek holds eight other Microsoft Gold Competencies in Cloud Platform, Cloud Productivity, Collaboration and Content, Datacenter, Enterprise Mobility Management, Messaging, Application Integration, and Windows and Devices. Learn more here.

About DynTek

As a national systems integrator and risk management partner, DynTek delivers exceptional, cost-effective professional IT consulting services, end-to-end IT solutions, managed IT services, and IT product sales to state and local government, educational, healthcare and enterprise customers in the largest IT markets nationwide. Our broad range of technical expertise and vendor partnerships allow us to deliver solutions that support digital business transformation including IT Security, Digital Infrastructure, Modern Workplace, Data Center and Cloud solutions. DynTek's multidisciplinary approach allows our clients to turn to a single source for their most critical technology requirements. For more information, visit http://www.dyntek.com.

