LPL Financial Welcomes Woods Financial Group

/EIN News/ -- CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC today announced that Woods Financial Group has joined LPL Financial’s broker-dealer, corporate registered investment advisor (RIA) and custodial platforms. The firm reported having served approximately $130 million in advisory, brokerage and retirement plan assets*. They join LPL from Concorde Investment Services.



Based in Fort Worth, Texas, Woods Financial Group was founded by Joel Woods in 1986, with fellow financial professional Mark Smith joining the business in 2004. Together, they provide comprehensive wealth management to retired individuals and multigenerational families, often taking extra measures to ensure their clients have a better understanding of the financial concepts behind investing and retirement planning. They are assisted by three dedicated office support staff members.

Looking for opportunities to enhance their business continuity plan, the team turned to LPL. Woods said LPL’s vast network of advisors puts his team in a better position to expand their business and bring a younger financial advisor into the practice to ensure clients are taken care of well into the future. “We built our entire business on referrals and take great pride in taking care of our clients,” Woods said. “My clients know I’m of retirement age and they want to know what’s going to happen going forward. We’re already working with LPL’s M&A team to find a like-minded advisor who can come in and continue the work we started decades ago.”

Woods added, “LPL checks all the boxes, providing access to products and resources that we weren’t exposed to before, as well as innovative technology that allows clients to easily access their accounts and reports. Everything about this move was made with our clients best interests in mind.”

Scott Posner, LPL executive vice president, Business Development, said, “We welcome Joel and Mark to the LPL family and wish them great success in the next chapter of their journey. We are inspired by their foresight to develop a thoughtful business continuity plan that is guided by their commitment to their clients. We share that commitment of being a partner for the long run. That’s one of the reasons we recently launched LPL’s M&A Solutions, which provides a trusted partner and end-to-end support to guide advisors throughout the mergers and acquisition process. Our advisors are our entire focus, and we are committed to making continuous investments in innovative capabilities such as this to help them protect their legacy and take care of their clients well into the future.”

