New Report on Human Trafficking Statistics and Laws By State

Houston law firm publishes data on the prevalence of human trafficking and exploitation in the United States

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, April 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Around the world, there are an estimated 40.3 million victims trapped in modern-day slavery. One in 4 victims of modern slavery are children. What’s more, victims’ rights groups say that human trafficking across the country rose during the COVID-19 pandemic. These findings and more are highlighted in a new detailed report on human trafficking statistics and laws .

The report, which was recently published by Neal Davis Law Firm—a respected criminal defense law firm based in the Houston area—primarily features data from 2019, the most recent year for which this information is available from the FBI and the National Human Trafficking Hotline.

The report highlights which states had the highest and lowest numbers of reported human trafficking cases in 2019. The top states 5 included:

California Texas Florida New York Ohio



American cities with the highest number of reported human trafficking cases in 2019 included:

Washington, D.C. Atlanta, GA Orlando, FL Miami, FL Las Vegas, NV



The report also breaks down each state’s laws and penalties for criminal offenses related to human trafficking, forced labor, prostitution, involuntary servitude, sexual servitude and other similar crimes.

The issue of human trafficking has received more widespread media attention and public concern in recent years in part due to the arrest of high-profile individuals like Jeffrey Epstein and Peter Nygard who have been charged with child sex trafficking.

“With this report, our goal is to uncover trends and statistics about human trafficking in order to better understand the scope of the issue,” said Houston attorney Neal Davis. “We have seen an escalation in the investigation and prosecution of human trafficking cases, including sex trafficking, and we expect this trend to continue.”

View the full report here: https://www.nealdavislaw.com/criminal-defense-guides/human-trafficking-statistics.html

