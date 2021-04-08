Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 842 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 218,807 in the last 365 days.

Aptose to Present at Canaccord Genuity 2021 Horizons in Oncology Virtual Conference

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO and TORONTO, April 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aptose Biosciences Inc. (Nasdaq: APTO; TSX: APS), a clinical-stage company developing highly differentiated therapeutics that target the underlying mechanisms of cancer, today announced that William G. Rice, Ph.D., Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in Canaccord Genuity’s 2021 Horizons in Oncology Virtual Conference:

Canaccord Genuity’s 2021 Horizons in Oncology Virtual Conference

  • Panel: Opportunities in BPDCN and AML
  Date: Thursday, April 15, 2021
  Time: 3:00 – 3:55 PM EDT
  Format: Panel Moderated by John Newman, Ph.D., Managing Director, Biotechnology Analyst 
     
  Conference Information:  Link

The Aptose management team also will be hosting 1x1 meetings during the event.

About Aptose

Aptose Biosciences is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to developing personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology, with an initial focus on hematology. The Company's small molecule cancer therapeutics pipeline includes products designed to provide single agent efficacy and to enhance the efficacy of other anti-cancer therapies and regimens without overlapping toxicities. The Company has two clinical-stage investigational products for hematologic malignancies: luxeptinib (CG-806), an oral, first-in-class mutation-agnostic FLT3/BTK kinase inhibitor, is in a Phase 1a/b trial in patients with relapsed or refractory B cell malignancies, including chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL) and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL), who have failed or are intolerant to standard therapies, and is in a separate Phase 1a/b trial in patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML); APTO-253, the only clinical-stage agent that directly targets the MYC oncogene and suppresses its expression, is in a Phase 1a/b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory AML or high risk myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS).

For further information, please contact:

Aptose Biosciences Inc.                  
Susan Pietropaolo                                         
Investor Relations                              
201-923-2049
spietropaolo@aptose.com 
                                                  
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
Dan Ferry, Managing Director
617-535-7746
Daniel@LifeSciAdvisors.com 


Primary Logo

You just read:

Aptose to Present at Canaccord Genuity 2021 Horizons in Oncology Virtual Conference

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.