ReadersMagnet to Offer Personal Branding Workshop at First-Ever Virtual Book Fair in April and May

SAN DEIGO, CA, USA, April 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aspiring authors who wish to master the art and science of personal branding can attend a virtual workshop being offered in April as part of a first-of-its-kind virtual book fair to be hosted by ReadersMagnet, one of today’s leading self-publishing companies.

ReadersMagnet’s Personal Branding Workshop is a key workshop that will be offered during the company’s first-ever online book fair, The Festival of Storytellers, which is scheduled to take place from April 23-25, 2021, and then again from April 30 to May 2, 2021. During the workshop, attendees will learn what personal brands are and why they matter. They will also learn how managing their personal brands can help them to attract opportunities.

Through the virtual workshop, attendees will additionally learn about designing memorable brands, defining their brands in authentic ways, and building effective personal brand statements. The workshop will also teach attendees how to deliver credible and distinctive brands online in relevant and compelling ways.

The overall purpose of the upcoming virtual book fair is to provide both bookworms and aspiring writers with the latest on all things literary. The inside scoop on the writing world will come from several key authors, who will serve as the festival’s primary exhibitors. The festival, which will be 100% virtual, will be hosted using a custom platform created specifically for this historical event.

At the festival, more than 150 author exhibitors—including self-published authors/ keynote speakers Dr. Saundra Dalton-Smith, Krista Neher, and Kate Delaney—will have the opportunity to interact directly with the audience. The ultimate goal of the festival is to help self-published writers to maximize their personal branding, generate lead magnets, and attract dedicated fans, according to ReadersMagnet.

For additional information about ReadersMagnet’s upcoming Festival of Storytellers, its world-renowned authors, and the its widely anticipated Personal Branding Workshop, visit https://www.thefestivalofstorytellers.com/ and https://www.facebook.com/ReadersMagnet/.