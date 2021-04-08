Impact of COVID-19 on Hand Sanitizer Market to Exhibit 45.71% Annual Growth Rate in 2020; Rapid Shift of Alcohol Manufacturers towards Sanitizer Business will Favor Growth | Fortune Business Insights™

Top players profiled in Impact of COVID-19 on hand sanitizer market research report are Reckitt Benckiser (U.K.), Gojo Industry Inc. (U.S.), Henkel AG & Company (Germany), Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd. (India), Unilever Plc. (U.K.), Bacardi Limited (Bermuda), CVS Health (U.S.), Best Sanitizer Inc. (U.S.), Proctor & Gamble (U.S.), SC Johnson & Son, Inc. (U.S.), and more players profiled

The impact of COVID-19 on hand sanitizer market is bifurcated into alcohol-free sanitizer and alcohol-based sanitizer. Out of these, the alcohol-based sanitizer segment held approximately 64% of the global market and is in the dominant position. Separately, the alcohol-based sanitizer market stood at USD 828.07 million in 2019. These sanitizers play a vital role in preventing many disease-spreading microorganisms. They contain around 60% to 90% of n-propanol or ethyl alcohol, as well as isopropyl alcohol. The CDC, for instance, announced that these types of sanitizers are the best during the COVID-19 outbreak as they are capable of killing most of the germs. Such norms are also aiding in the growth of this segment.





The global impact of COVID-19 on hand sanitizer market size is likely to gain traction from the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. It has resulted in the increasing demand for personal hygiene products, namely, hand wash, soaps, tissue papers, and sanitizers worldwide. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in a newly published report, titled, “Impact of COVID-19 on Hand Sanitizer Market Size, Share, Industry Analysis and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.” The report further mentions that the hand sanitizer market size was anticipated to reach USD 1.35 billion in 2020 before the Covid-19 outbreak. However, on account of the present scenario, it is likely to generate USD 1.87 billion this year. In addition to this, it would rise tremendously from an annual growth rate of 5.06% to 45.71% in 2020.





Regional Analysis-



Rising Awareness about Personal Hygiene Products in Many Regions to Aid Growth

North America procured USD 485.59 million in 2019 in terms of revenue and occupied around 38% of the global market. As per one of our analysts, “The level of exposure experienced by every region will vary.” Several factors are responsible for the same. The governments of many countries are taking various initiatives to reduce the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Besides, the number of awareness programs regarding personal hygiene products in rural areas, as well as import & export activities would contribute to the varying levels of impact of this pandemic worldwide.





Competitive Landscape-

Industries Shift towards Sanitizer Business to Cater to the Growing Needs

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic is resulting in the rapid shift of a large number of companies, such as agriculture, beauty products, skincare, and liquor in producing alcohol-based sanitizers to meet the increasing demand.





Below are a couple of the most recent industry developments:

April 2020 : John Distilleries, a producer of distilled beverages headquartered in Bengaluru, begun producing hand sanitizers at its distilleries in Goa, Davanagere, and Bengaluru. Its main aim is to prevent the short supply of the product owing to the Covid-19 pandemic. It has also planned to donate hand sanitizers to healthcare institutes.

: John Distilleries, a producer of distilled beverages headquartered in Bengaluru, begun producing hand sanitizers at its distilleries in Goa, Davanagere, and Bengaluru. Its main aim is to prevent the short supply of the product owing to the Covid-19 pandemic. It has also planned to donate hand sanitizers to healthcare institutes. March 2020: The American whiskey industry and craft breweries started taking initiatives as the shortage of hand sanitizers is surging. They have paused the manufacturing of beverages and have started producing alcohol-based sanitizers. Some of the distilleries are selling their sanitizers to the masses to not only cater to the growing needs but also to keep their staff paid. However, some other distilleries chose to deliver their sanitizing products free of cost to businesses, critical facilities, and first responders.





