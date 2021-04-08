Giving Back, Changing Lives: inCruises Partners with Mercy Ships to Transform Lives in Africa

/EIN News/ -- SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, April 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- inCruises International LLC , the world’s largest cruise membership club, has announced the launch of a new campaign to engage its network of members, supporters, and employees with the goal of raising a matched amount to total $100,000.00 to help Mercy Ships provide lifesaving surgical procedures in Africa.



Through their floating hospitals, Mercy Ships has been providing surgical care to those in need for more than 40 years, at no charge to the families and patients involved.

“We are excited to announce our partnership with Mercy Ships. We are a 'match made in heaven.' I believe that our company's core values align with Mercy Ships in fulfilling its mission of saving lives and relieving suffering. For inCruises, it is important to create a work environment that empowers our global team of partners and employees to give back actively. We are delighted to launch our fundraising campaign this season and inspire our network to have an impact in global healthcare services through Mercy Ships,” states Michael Hutchison, CEO inCruises International LLC.

Mercy Ships currently operates the Africa Mercy, a 16,572 GT former Danish rail ferry, and will soon add a new purpose-built vessel, the Global Mercy. When completed, the 37,000 GT Global Mercy ™ will be the world's largest non-governmental hospital ship. The non-profit works with nations in sub-Saharan Africa to strengthen their local healthcare delivery systems by providing a variety of training opportunities for medical professionals while serving the surgical needs of the host country. Surgery is a foundational component of healthcare systems.

“This announcement is our first step in building a long-term partnership with Mercy Ships with the desire to engage our company in providing a brighter future for so many people in need of life-changing medical services,” said Frank Codina, President and Chief Operating Officer of inCruises International LLC.

“Mercy Ships seeks to transform individuals and serve nations through the tireless work of thousands of volunteers, partners, and supporters. It would not be possible to do this without the incredible commitment from our generous Corporate Partners and donors. We are excited to welcome inCruises to our family of Corporate Partners and look forward to seeing the inspirational stories that will come through this campaign,” added Tom Stogner, CEO of Mercy Ships.

To learn more about how you can join this campaign to support the Mercy Ships mission, please visit: https://www.incruises.com/causes

About inCruises International

Since launching its flagship membership in 2015, inCruises International has grown to become the premier cruise membership club with Members and Partners in over 178 countries all over the world. inCruises is making a measurable difference in the lives of its Members and is committed to ethically providing a business ownership opportunity to its growing Partner team. The company is also committed to positive global corporate citizenship by supporting Mercy Ships, and the Make-a-Wish Foundation. To share in the experience, please visit our Business and Membership opportunity at https://www.incruises.com .

About Mercy Ships

Mercy Ships uses hospital ships to deliver free, world-class healthcare services, capacity building, and sustainable development to those with little access in the developing world. Founded in 1978 by Don and Deyon Stephens, Mercy Ships has worked in more than 55 developing countries, providing services valued at more than $1.7 billion and directly benefitting more than 2.8 million people. Our ships are crewed by volunteers from over 60 nations, with an average of over 1200 volunteers each year. Professionals including surgeons, dentists, nurses, healthcare trainers, teachers, cooks, seamen, engineers, and agriculturalists donate their time and skills. With 16 national offices and an Africa Bureau, Mercy Ships seeks to transform individuals and serve nations. For more information click on www.mercyships.org/incruises

For More Information Contact:

Jonathan Inesta

inesta@incruises.com

+1 939 228 01 68

Cecilia Villa

Senior Director Development, Mercy Ships

Email: cecilia.villa@mercyships.org

Office: +1 901 692 6707

www.mercyships.org