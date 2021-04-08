Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 759 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 218,688 in the last 365 days.

Dynaleo Inc. Completes $9.7 Million Oversubscribed Equity Financing

/EIN News/ -- EDMONTON, Alberta, April 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dynaleo Inc. (“Dynaleo”), an Edmonton, AB based manufacturer of cannabis-infused adult soft chews is pleased to announce that it has completed a non-brokered $9.7 million offering of class A common shares.

“We have raised over $25 million since our inception and we are grateful for the support from our investors that continue to see the tremendous opportunity that lies ahead of us,” said Executive Chairman Michael Krestell. “Completing this financing allows us to accelerate the growth of our Sunshower and DYNATHRIVE CBD cannabis-infused soft chews as we continue the rollout of these products across Canada. We are also discussing additional financing options with a number of organizations to further enhance our financial flexibility,” said Krestell.

Since obtaining its sales license in November 2020, Dynaleo has already successfully launched its Sunshower and DYNATHRIVE CBD soft chews in western Canada and continues to expand distribution across the country.

Krestell adds, “We are in a prime position to become the leader in edibles coast-to-coast by delivering consistent, delicious products for our loyal customers. Our main priority is to develop and manufacture products that consumers will deeply enjoy and trust, but behind the scenes, this requires complex supply chain management and the ability to navigate the highly regulated Canadian retail channel. Our recent financing provides us with all of the necessary liquidity to achieve our goals.”

About Dynaleo

Dynaleo is an Edmonton, Alberta-based licensed processor that is focused on manufacturing cannabis-infused adult soft-chews. Dynaleo's purpose-built manufacturing plant contains specialized production equipment to produce precisely dosed cannabinoid-infused edibles for the Canadian market. Dynaleo’s mission is to create the finest infused soft chews that enable consumers to enjoy cannabinoids without the negative health effects of inhalation.

Media enquiries:
Aubrey J. Lovery        
Director, Marketing & Communications
aubrey.lovery@dynaleo.com
647-518-8785

For more information, please contact Dynaleo at info@dynaleo.com 


Primary Logo

You just read:

Dynaleo Inc. Completes $9.7 Million Oversubscribed Equity Financing

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Food & Beverage Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.