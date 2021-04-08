Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 760 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 218,688 in the last 365 days.

Enwave’s U.S. District Energy Business Announces New Name, CenTrio

/EIN News/ -- NEW ORLEANS, April 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enwave Energy is pleased to announce that its U.S. operations, which represents a leading national district energy platform, will now be named CenTrio.

CenTrio, formerly known as Enwave Energy USA, delivers resilient, cost-effective, and sustainable energy to customers across the United States. The company provides heating, cooling, and electricity solutions to more than 400 buildings in urban centers, universities, and hospitals.

“CenTrio will continue to provide the reliability and sustainability that our customers have come to expect from the same great team,” said CenTrio’s COO Doug Castleberry. “We will continue to leverage our innovative culture to find new ways to deliver even more value to our customers. By partnering with CenTrio, our customers free up their resources to focus on achieving their core missions, whether that is educating students, caring for patients, or providing safe, comfortable spaces for tenants.”

The renaming follows the February 2, 2021 announcement that QIC Global Infrastructure and Ullico Infrastructure Fund will acquire all Enwave Energy’s U.S. district energy business. The transaction is anticipated to close in the second quarter of 2021.

The new name, CenTrio, reflects the centrality of energy to customers and the company’s three core offerings: heating, cooling, and electricity. It also evokes the “trio” of benefits the company offers: reliability, sustainability, and cost-effectiveness.

To learn more, visit CenTrio online: www.centrioenergy.com

About CenTrio:

As the leading core-competency U.S. district energy provider, CenTrio is an industry leader that provides innovative, sustainable energy solutions. CenTrio owns and operates assets in Chicago, New Orleans, Houston, Syracuse, Denver, Los Angeles, Seattle, and Portland, operating intelligent thermal energy systems that generate, store and share energy.


Jim Rylowicz
Vice President, Business Development, USA
jim.rylowicz@enwave.com

You just read:

Enwave’s U.S. District Energy Business Announces New Name, CenTrio

Distribution channels: Energy Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.