TILs Gain Popularity In The Biosimilar Lymphocyte Modulator Market

Biosimilar Lymphocyte Modulator Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030

Tumor-Infiltrating Lymphocyte Immunotherapy has been gaining popularity in recent times because of its positive results in anti-cancer treatments. Tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TILs) comprise of all lymphocytic cell populaces that have occupied the tumor tissue. TILs have been depicted in various solid tumors including breast cancer and are emerging as a significant biomarker in predicting the efficacy and result of treatment in the lymphopenia therapeutics market. Due to promising results, many companies have started launching TIL technologies. For instance, in January 2020, Lovance Biotherapeutics, a US-based start-up company, has licensed TALEN technology from Cellectis to develop gene-editing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes to treat several cancer indications. Other companies investing in TIL technology are Optera Therapeutics Corp and TILT Biotherapeutics.

Other biosimilar lymphocyte modulator trends include mergers and acquisitions. In July 2020, Cytocom, Inc., a US-based immunotherapy generating company, announced the acquisition with ImQuest Life Sciences, Inc. for an undisclosed sum. The deal is expected to support Cytocom’s vision of strategic growth and strengthen internal drug development programs with new assets and secured revenue-generating operations, scientific resources, and tools and capacity. ImQuest Life Sciences is a US-based company with leading drug discovery and development.

Major players in the biosimilar lymphocyte modulator market are Pfizer, Biogen, Genentech, Novartis, and Celltrion.

The global biosimilar lymphocyte modulator market is expected to grow from $1.22 billion in 2020 to $1.31 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The biosimilar lymphocyte modulator market is expected to reach $1.91 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 10%.

The biosimilar lymphocyte modulator market covered in the report is segmented by drug into campath-1H, natalizumab biosimilar, efalizumab - A1089-anti-CD11A biosimilar, anti-CD38 daratumumab biosimilar, anti-CS1 elotuzumab biosimilar and by disease into arthritis, diabetes, multiple myeloma, enterocolitis, multiple sclerosis, psoriasis, others.

Biosimilar Lymphocyte Modulator Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides biosimilar lymphocyte modulator market overview, forecast biosimilar lymphocyte modulator market size and growth for the whole market, biosimilar lymphocyte modulator market segments, and geographies, biosimilar lymphocyte modulator market trends, biosimilar lymphocyte modulator market drivers, restraints, leading competitors' revenues, profiles, and market shares.

