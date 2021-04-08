CarboFix: Latest Overview, Reviews, Ingredients, Stores Details by 2021.Reviews

CarboFix is a weight loss supplement that focuses on helping the body to fight weight gain and burn unwanted fat. It also contains the most exquisite natural nutrients for daily metabolism support.

CarboFix is a weight-loss supplement with the primary objective of flicking the switch of a hormone that has been rendered neutralized by the high-sugar diet we have been eating for all of our lives. Before we continue, I think you're assuming that this weight loss supplement is just like all the others that promise to burn fat cells out of our body. That's normal. However, Carbofix takes a different approach and makes sense if you think about it.

CarboFix is a capsule-based dietary supplement that is supposed to be taken with a balanced diet. It’s usually taken with lunch, which makes it quite different from the others that recommend their supplements to be taken in the morning. With that said, CarboFix is something of a wonder. There are many aspects to be discussed about this supplement. After all, the name says it all. CarboFix, presumably short for Carbohydrate Fix, is a supplement that helps you manage all the carbohydrates that are going into your body while keeping you energetic and healthy in the long run.

In this review, we will scientifically assess every angle of CarboFix, as well as its perks and downsides. We won’t base this review on what’s written on their website, but we will take this review from an angle of a critic and a person of science. This is done to prevent you from falling prey to gullible marketing that’s very much around nowadays. Without further ado, here is the most comprehensive, latest review of CarboFix.

CarboFix Supplement Overview

Before going in deeper with CarboFix, we’re going to discuss the “physical features” of CarboFix first. These traits of CarboFix are what is seen outside, so it’s crucial we take a look into them for a better understanding of the product, as well as to check for errors of consistency and such.

CarboFix Supplement Description

CarboFix is a carbohydrate management formula. It’s a supplement that enables you to take in carbohydrates without the guilt. Carbofix details are:

Product Name Carbofix Category Weight Loss Supplement Main Benefits Prevents Weight Gain/ Supports Weight Loss Ingredients of Carbofix Berberine, Cinnamon Bark (See full list) Administration Route Oral Dosage Instructions 2 capsules per day for 30 days Results 1-3 months Alcohol Warning No Restrictions Quantity 60 capsules Side Effects No significant side effects reported Price $49 (Check for Discount) Availability Only through the official website Official Website Click Here

CarboFix is a maximum strength dietary supplement made by Gold Vida. Each bottle of CarboFix contains 60 capsules, good for 30 days. When taking CarboFix, you should not exceed the recommended dosage to prevent side effects. You are prohibited from taking CarboFix if you’re 18 years old and below, pregnant, nursing, or have any other pre-existing medical conditions. To be sure, consult your doctor first before taking this product to alleviate negative events from happening. As usual, keep this supplement out of reach from children, do not use it if you see that the seal is broken, and store it in a cool, dry place to maintain its effectiveness.

CarboFix Recommended Dosage

The recommended dosage of CarboFix is two (2) capsules a day, with one capsule taken with your most carbohydrate-heavy meals.

CarboFix Supplement Facts

CarboFix’s nutritional label is as follows:

Name Amount per Serving Daily Value Percentage Chromium Picolinate 200 mcg 571% Berberine HCL 400 mg Not yet established Cinnamon Bark 100 mg Not yet established Benfotiamine 80 mg Not yet established Naringin 50 mg Not yet established Alpha Lipoic Acid 50 mg Not yet established

These are all the nutrients found in a bottle of CarboFix. It is also of great note that these nutrients listed down in CarboFix’s Supplement Facts are also its ingredients. That means that this supplement is very transparent when it comes to the breakdown of its formula. This may mean many things, such as the confidence that the product will work on anyone, but we’ll tackle more on the scientific side of the ingredients in a short while in this review.

While the manufacturers have confidence in their product, most of the nutrition found in CarboFix doesn’t have established daily values yet. That means that these aren’t that tested much in a laboratory setting to fully realize which is sufficient for a human being in one serving or not.

What’s more, there’s something wrong here. Let us keep in mind that this table above only shows 1 serving of CarboFix, which is equivalent to only one (1) capsule. You are supposed to take two (2) capsules a day. If we take a closer look at Chromium Picolinate, it says that its daily value percentage in one (1) capsule is 571%! Make that twice the amount since you’re taking two (2) servings or capsules a day, and you’re getting an equivalent of 1,142% of Chromium Picolinate each day! That’s 11 times more than what you need in a single day.

What can we get from this observation? I’ll go ahead and put this out here – according to a study by Cerulli et al., ingestion of Chromium Picolinate at 6 to 12 times the recommended amount per day can lead to problems with the kidney. However, this study needs to be backed up by more studies since it is still a generally accepted fact that Chromium Picolinate's overdose is harmless. Whichever case or study you want to believe in, nothing is set in stone yet. Just a word of caution, though.

In light of all the ingredients with no daily values in them, do not fear. It’s quite normal for natural ingredients to have some differences with their daily values amongst all people, but caution is still advised again. If you are unsure, go ahead and consult your doctor or physician first.

CarboFix Official Website

CarboFix’s official website contains everything about their product, their product offers, their product’s label, scientific references, terms of use, disclaimers, and privacy policy. The website was made last 2020 year.

CarboFix Initial Assessment

Right off the bat, CarboFix faces some problems on the scientific side of things. Daily values are a thing of concern when it comes to dietary supplements. Then again, different people have different needs, and this probably is the reason why there’s no daily value percentage listed on their nutritional facts.

Besides that, the good thing we can get from here is that all ingredients in CarboFix are all-natural. That’s a good thing. Of course, we’ll go deeper into this review to check out everything that there is to know about this product.

Who Is Carbofix For?

CarboFix is mainly for people who are struggling with obesity. This supplement is targeted towards people who are having a hard time losing weight even though they already cut down on their diet.

CarboFix is also perfect for people who are 50 years old and above. In reality, this supplement is marketed towards this age group since it reactivates a hormone responsible for the burning of our fat.

What’s Does Carbofix Do?

CarboFix is specifically designed to combat those that block the hormone called AMP-activated protein kinase, or AMPk. It is a hormone responsible for turning sugar and fats when our cells' energy is low. In other words, this is an enzyme that has something to do with our metabolism. As we constantly take in food that is rich in sugar content, AMPk becomes inhibited by Resistin. How does this happen? Resistin is the opposite of Insulin. The primary purpose of Insulin is to regulate the levels of sugar inside your blood. If this hormone is also suppressed, then there won’t be any other components that can prompt the burning of sugar inside the body.

CarboFix’s ingredients, which we will discuss their uses later, are made to combat Resistin and make sure that you begin regulating and burning sugar and fats to get back to your original, natural shape. In turn, CarboFix can lower your body mass index, slow down the breakdown of carbohydrates in your gut, protect against heart disease, lower blood sugar, and bad cholesterol, reduce the accumulation of visceral fat, reduce appetite and feelings of hunger, reduce inflammation responses in the body, and provide you with a good source of antioxidants to aid with the healing process.

Do You Need A Doctor’s Prescription When Taking Carbofix?

Being a dietary supplement, you don’t need a doctor’s prescription when you take CarboFix. However, it is still better if you seek your doctor's advice first before taking this supplement. Medical advice comes first before gut feeling so that you won’t have any regrets in the future. For all we know, you may have a pre-existing medical condition that renders you vulnerable to complications found in the ingredients of CarboFix.

What Are The Ingredients In Carbofix?

As mentioned before, CarboFix ingredients are fairly straightforward. There are only six (6) ingredients found in each capsule of CarboFix. All these ingredients are pegged to turn on your AMPk enzyme to get the fat-burning done. However, we won’t focus on that angle. We will focus on each of these articles' uses and benefits to ensure that we get to know what we’re up against when taking this product.

CarboFix Ingredient Overview

CarboFix ingredients seem to have a common factor, and that is that they all lower blood sugar in some way. AMPk is an enzyme that activates only when sugar is at a normal or low level in our bloodstream. That means that by lowering our blood sugar, we get to activate this enzyme, which in turn burns through our fat stores and converts them into energy.

There are, of course, other things that are worth mentioning, such as the fact that most of the ingredients are antioxidants. This means that CarboFix can indeed fix the damage done to you by obesity and make you look younger than usual. Besides that, everything has been presented well about its ingredients. Everything has its purpose, and that’s a good thing in general.

Carbofix ingredients are:

Berberine

Cinnamon Bark

Alpha Lipoic Acid

Chromium

Benfotiamine

Naringin

Berberine

Berberine is known to lower blood sugar, improve good cholesterol levels, and reduce testosterone levels. It is often compared with the infamous Metformin, which has many side effects of its own. It is dubbed as one of the most effective natural supplements in the market right now. Besides its effects on the blood, it can also lower one’s weight and promote the heart's better health.

Berberine is much better suited for women since it reduces testosterone levels. For men, this can cause an opposite effect, but this remains to be seen in additional studies. If you’re a woman and have PCOS, though, you can take full advantage of this natural herbal component.

Berberine is also good with the gastrointestinal tract, giving a boost in probiotics and prebiotics. This does not mean that Berberine provides prebiotics and probiotics. It means that it supplements these two essential components of our gut. Others also use it for high blood pressure and canker sores. Lastly, Berberine activates the AMPk enzyme, making your body burn all your excess sugars and stored fats.

Cinnamon Bark

A natural herbal component with lots of known medicinal benefits, cinnamon is loaded with antioxidants that can fight off free radicals from our blood. It is also filled with anti-inflammatory properties, which puts our body in less pain and better readiness against future threats. Cinnamon Bark can also reduce heart diseases, as well as lower blood sugar.

Other things that Cinnamon Bark can do are provide benefits to the gastrointestinal tract. It can be used to deal with GI upset, diarrhea, and flatulence. It is also great in stimulating appetite, but not the bad kind of appetite. It makes you want healthy food more.

Besides that, it helps with bacterial and fungal infections. It was also seen that cinnamon bark has its uses against Alzheimer’s disease and HIV. It can also help prevent sclerosis thanks to its anti-inflammatory properties. Because of its rich antioxidant levels, it was found that it can reliably prevent leukemia. Keep in mind that normal cinnamon won’t work since this is the purest form of cinnamon, hence Cinnamon Bark.

Alpha Lipoic Acid

This natural component acts as an antioxidant. It also boosts Vitamin C and Vitamin E levels. What’s more, it seems that it can lower your chance of getting diabetes. To provide a background, Alpha Lipoic Acid is naturally found inside our cells. Therefore, consider this supplement a boost to the Alpha Lipoic Acid levels inside your body.

One thing that this natural chemical can do is lower blood sugar levels. It also eliminates free radicals thanks to its antioxidant properties. It is known to improve metabolism, promote weight loss, mitigate nerve pain, and help prevent Alzheimer’s disease. With that said, it’s commonly found in anti-neuropathy medication as well. Alpha Lipoic Acid is often found alongside L-Carnitine, which is yet another weight loss helper on its own.

Chromium

Chromium Picolinate, or just Chromium, can be effectively used to lower blood sugar levels in the body. This compound can effectively suppress appetites which can harm your body rather than a benefit. It can also help lower blood cholesterol levels and lower your weight in general. Other known uses are for muscle building, but this needs further studies. Chromium can help the body process carbohydrates much better, reducing the fats added into our body’s storage.

However, we stumbled upon a problem with this ingredient earlier. The dosage is off the chart, and this recent study can either damage tissues or damage the kidney. Whichever is the case, caution is advised when taking this supplement. It’s always better to seek the advice of your doctor first before taking this product.

Benfotiamine

This natural component is commonly found in our daily food. However, this supplement contains a ridiculous amount of Benfotiamine in it, albeit not overdosing, which is a good thing. Benfotiamine is known to help patients with diabetic neuropathy by repairing damage to one’s nerves. It can also help alcohol-dependents mitigate their addictions, thereby making it one of the greatest things you can have if you’re always drunk day and night.

What’s more, it can also put a stop to cigarette cravings. We’re beginning to see a pattern that this ingredient is the perfect weapon against vices. The typical uses that Benfotiamine has are better kidney protection and heavy antioxidant properties. Benfotiamine can also boost Vitamin B, which in turn is the reason why it’s so good at repairing nerve damage. It can also sharpen the eyes in some way by repairing retinal damage. Lastly, Benfotiamine can reduce blood sugar and increase the pain threshold of most people. It is also commonly used for diabetic patients.

Naringin

This flavonoid is an antioxidant and an anti-inflammatory substance at the same time. It is beneficial for obese, diabetic, and hypertensive people. It can also increase metabolism for people who are showing signs of slowing down. Being an antioxidant can eliminate free radicals in our bloodstream, helping reduce the risk of cancer in individuals. It can also help in bone regeneration, thereby making it stronger against different kinds of trauma. Naringin is a flavonoid that’s commonly found in the citrus plant.

How Does Carbofix Work?

CarboFix follows a simple three-step process to achieve its results.

CarboFix works by the next steps:

Turns on AMPk

By ensuring that blood sugar levels are at an optimal amount, AMPk will reliably work without issues. All ingredients found in CarboFix will see to this as they all regulate blood sugar levels. The manufacturer calls this “a switch that needs to be switched on.”

Decrease Hunger and Cravings

The number one problem of borderline obese or obese people is that they can’t stop eating. It’s like their body is finding fuel for their increasing needs. However, this is an illusion. Therefore, CarboFix tries to stop this by giving you generous amounts of Chromium. This component can mitigate insatiable appetite, thereby controlling the sugar intake that you get and reducing your blood sugar levels.

Block Carbohydrates from Being Stored as Fat

CarboFix has ingredients that can block carbohydrates from being stored as fat. By lowering the blood sugar and activating the AMPk enzyme, the carbohydrates that get to your liver almost instantly get burned, thereby preventing the further storage of fat cells. Without the fat increase, your fat levels would have no choice but to go down.

How Long Does It Take For Carbofix To Work?

CarboFix only takes at least 24 hours to work. You’ll start to feel changes, but if you don’t, that’s okay. Different people have different responses to supplements, so you should be fine. Within 1 month, you should get visible results already. CarboFix is based upon a highly effective process, so it should work to the fullest. However, if you wish to achieve the best results, go for a six-month CarboFix program.

How Can Carbofix Help?

CarboFix can help you get back to your best shape, just like when you were still a teenager. Furthermore, it can help boost your self-esteem. Obesity has become an issue for many, and it can present a mental obstacle for some. What’s more, you’ll look younger when you take CarboFix, thanks to the antioxidants found in the supplement. Since it deals with an enzyme that burns energy, you’ll also feel more energetic, thereby helping you get through your day without any form of tiredness.

Who Is The Manufacturer Of Carbofix?

The manufacturer of CarboFix is Gold Vida, LLC. Nothing much is known about this company, besides that fitness instructor, Matt Stirling, probably runs it.“Probably” since he’s the image of the supplement and company. Currently, Gold Vida only has one supplement, which is CarboFix. They seem to be in the development of another unnamed supplement, but details are still lacking in the current moment of writing. The company is based at 2283 Yellowbirch Way, London, Ontario, Canada.

Where Is Carbofix Made?

CarboFix is made in a Good Manufacturing Practice certified facility in the United States of America.

How Did Carbofix Start?

CarboFix started as an accident. Matt Stirlingvisited his grandmother-in-law (who was unnamed) in a remote village called Giron in Ecuador when he stumbled upon her daily morning routine. He found that his grandma was going to the hills early in the morning and collecting herbs. She then pounded these herbs to produce an extract. He was always wondering why his grandmother-in-law, who was 99 years old already, looked young and healthy. He was even bothered that most people in the village were healthy and young-looking. Stirling thought that the tea must have been it. Later, he found that the extract was rich in Berberine, which is the primary ingredient of CarboFix. He went on and improved the formula, and thus CarboFix was born.

Are There Any Related Studies About Carbofix?

Yes! CarboFix was so heavily researched that there’s not much to discuss here. Most of the sources came from the National Center for Biotechnology Information, though. Still, it’s credible, even though most contents of that journal are not that concrete yet. He looked upon other sources from diabetes journals and legitimate studies from scientists on polyphenols (antioxidants).

What Are The Benefits Of Carbofix?

CarboFix has a lot of benefits. As you have already read, CarboFixmakes an unorthodox approach when it comes to weight loss. However, it seems to check out. With that said, here are some of the benefits that you can get when taking CarboFixdaily:

You can look younger thanks to the antioxidants found in the product

It increases your body’s fat-burning efficiency, thereby making it lose weight even more

It decreases unnecessary hunger. Gone are the days of being hungry all the time

Can lower blood sugar. Very useful for people who have high blood pressure.

It increases the life span. Healthy people often have better, longer lives.

Reduces fatigue since energy is produced all the time through all that fat burning.

100% plant-based. There were no chemicals added to the supplement. This means that you get the most natural ingredients without the risk of chemicals and unwanted artificial things.

CarboFix benefits are an overall package for the body. It does not only deal with weight loss but can make you into the best version of yourself.

What are the Side Effects of CarboFix?

Since CarboFix is an all-natural supplement, it does not have any known side effects. CarboFix ingredient side effects are also non-existent, given the fact that you don’t overdose with them at all.

Therefore, do not exceed the recommended dosage to prevent any kind of side effect from emerging.

CarboFix Pros and Cons

Besides coming across one of the cons early in this review, CarboFix is known to have lots of pros over its cons. It is a supplement that has good reviews across the board and is regarded as effective by many. CarboFix may have some ugly things on its side, but it works for most people, and that’s probably its best-selling factor overall.

Carbofix pros are:

Highly transparent manufacturer

Works in simple layman terms

Works much faster than other supplements of its kind

Can lower blood sugar and bad cholesterol

Reduces fat

Reduces inflammation

Reduces constant feelings of hunger and insatiable appetite

It contains a fairly large amount of antioxidants

Carbofix cons are:

Not available elsewhere; only available on their official website

Can You Buy Carbofix Elsewhere?

You cannot find CarboFix in physical stores or other online stores besides the official website. If you see CarboFix in any other sources, that can be likely an imitation of the original product. Care is advised when buying online.

How Much Does Carbofix Cost & Where To Buy It

CarboFix costs $49 per bottle. Originally, it was $99, but there is currently a discount ongoing. Furthermore, if you buy in bulk, you can get it at an even lower price. If you’re buying three bottles, you can buy them at $42 per bottle, therefore totaling $126. Meanwhile, if you’re going to buy six bottles, then the price will drop to $34 per bottle, which is only a total of $204. Therefore, the 6-bottle package offers the best deal.

Where to buy Carbofix Carbofix official website Click here to check stock Amazon not recommended (not available) eBay not recommended (not available) Walmart not recommended (not available)

Do You Get Freebies With Carbofix?

Yes! When you buy any type of CarboFix package, you can get three e-books, namely 24-Hour Fix, 10-Day Rapid Fat Loss Diet, and 50 Fat-Blasting Red Smoothies. All of these e-books are helpful in weight management.

In Which Countries Is Carbofix Available?

CarboFix is only available in the United States, Canada, Australia, Ireland, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom.

How Much Is The Shipping Fee Of Carbofix?

It varies from country to country. Here are the shipping fees for every country in which CarboFix is available:

United States – $9.95

Canada – $9.95

Australia – $34.59

Ireland – $47.43

New Zealand – $41.89

United Kingdom - $43.20

What Are The Modes Of Payment For Carbofix?

You can buy CarboFix using your credit card. You can use Discover, American Express, Diner’s Club, MasterCard, or Visa in making your transaction.

Does CarboFix have a Money-Back Guarantee?

Yes, CarboFix has a 60-day money-back guarantee. You just need to return the bottles and contact them at their e-mail at support@goldvida.com.

Carbofix Summary And Verdict

CarboFix isn’t your traditional weight loss supplement. It uses a different approach that is logical and well-researched—lowering your blood sugar hopes in kicking your metabolism in the right direction to start up your rusty metabolic process.

With that, CarboFix is a great supplement to have if you want to lose some weight, and I would give it an overall positive rating for that.

Contact Details: CarboFix

support@goldvida.com

Attachment