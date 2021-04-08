Bold City Heating & Air Now Offering a $39 AC Spring Tune-Up Special

An industry leader in heating and air is now offering a special deal to Jacksonville, FL, residents.

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bold City Heating & Air today announced that it is offering a $39 AC Spring Tune-Up special.

"Enjoy our $39 AC tune-up special (valid for one per system)," said Mirza Pilakovic, President of Bold City Heating & Air. “It includes a 24-point check of your air conditioning system to ensure it's ready for the hot months ahead."

Bold City Heating & Air is a family-owned, state-certified heating and air conditioning company located in Jacksonville, Florida. The Bold City family has been in the HVAC service industry, in Jacksonville, Florida, for two generations. What started as a one-truck operation and a vision to provide the community with quality and affordable heating and cooling services has grown into a full-team of HVAC experts with the same values and goals.

Pilakovic explained that air conditioner manufacturers recommend maintenance service twice a year to keep your system operating at its peak performance, and to help prevent future problems.

“With summer just around the corner, now’s the time to schedule your service to make sure your A/C unit is ready for the heat so it can keep you cool all summer long,” Pilakovic said.

The AC tune-up special includes:

● Test system operation

● Test refrigerant pressures

● Test components for proper rating

● Test all safety switches

● Test amp draw on units

● Test Delta T (performance)

● Apply sanitizer to the indoor coil

● Clean indoor drain pan

● Clean outdoor coils and unit

● Clean condensate drains

● Change customer provided filter

As to why anyone should take advantage of the tune-up special by Bold City Heating & Air, Pilakovic stressed, "Caring for your AC unit is extremely important. We recognize in this trying economic climate that people may put off a routine AC tune-up due to financial reasons. If homeowners don't properly care for their AC units, it can result in larger, more costly problems in the future. We want to make it as affordable and seamless as possible to keep your AC running smoothly."

For more information, please visit boldcityac.com/about-us and https://boldcityac.com/blog/

About Bold City Heating & Air

Contact Details:

6900 Philips Hwy #52

Jacksonville, FL 32216

United States