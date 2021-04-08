AGent Information Software (AIFS) Publishes 2020 Audited Financials

Recurring revenue base increased from 2019, despite challenges presented by the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic.

/EIN News/ -- RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AGent Information Software (AIFS), the parent company of Auto-Graphics, Inc. (A-G), released 2020 year-end financials today.



In the year ending December 31, 2020, AIFS continued strengthening its financial position, despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. AIFS reported a net income of $408,667, with EBITDA representing 21% of sales at year-end. Continued growth of the company’s recurring revenue base saw an increase from $5,030,056 in 2019 to $5,222,595 in 2020. AIFS reported EPS of $0.09 on weighted average shares outstanding $4,484,577. AIFS declared a dividend of $0.03 per share in June 2020.

SHAREit, Auto-Graphics enterprise class system, continued to grow in North America with the State Library of Florida – Florida Library Information Network (FLIN) selection SHAREit through a competitive RFP process. This award further substantiates Auto-Graphics as the industry leader in statewide/regional resource sharing in North America.

Auto-Graphics, Inc. has been an industry leader in library management and resource sharing software for nearly 50 years. A-G was the first to provide Cloud-based library resource sharing solutions to library consortia. All A-G products meet ISO and NISO standards and are available through a cloud-based delivery model (SaaS – “Software as a Service.”) For more information, visit A-G on our website at www.auto-graphics.com, or on Facebook and LinkedIn.

