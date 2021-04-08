BlackPan’s to Consumers: Disposable Scrub Sheets Can Reduce Spread of COVID in Office Spaces

The product was initially developed during the pandemic for consumers who share kitchen spaces.

SAMMAMISH, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- BlackPan is reminding office workers that its Disposable Scrub Sheets can be an effective way to help minimize the spread of COVID-19.BlackPan is a product development company based in Washington that specializes in the creation and manufacturing of innovative cleaning products. The company prides itself on its ability to understand the unique needs of consumers to develop useful and functional products that will enhance lives in a positive way, including its Disposable Scrub Sheets.In the company’s latest news, BlackPan is encouraging consumers, particularly office workers, to use its Disposable Scrub Sheets to help keep them safe from harmful bacteria and viruses.“We live in the age of COVID-19,” says Rachel, founder of BlackPan. “Although the vaccine is widely available, it is impossible to go back to pre-COVID-19. With the spread of vaccines, more and more office workers go to work. If so, what will be helpful if you are prepared as an office worker in the era of COVID-19?”“Most offices have shared kitchens to use, and they use scrub sponges together,” Rachel continues. “However, it is hazardous to reshare the used scrubbers by others in the COVID-19 era. For this, I would like to introduce a good product. BlackPan Scrub Sheets are a disposable scrubber that is used and discarded one by one. It is beneficial because it does not reuse the used scrubber by others. The BlackPan scrub sheets, which are made of polypropylene, are a food-safe and eco-friendly material.”The product is sold on Amazon and Wal-Mart online. Consumers can easily find it by searching for BlackPan Disposable Scrub Sheets or by visiting https://amzn.to/3uC7zQh About BlackPanBlackPan is dedicated to the creation and development of products that will support the cleaning needs of consumers from around the world. The company is continuously developing innovative products that will change the way consumers clean.