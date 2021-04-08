Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Crossroads Clinic Now Offering Virtual Clinic Services

JACKSON, Miss. — The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) will now offer virtual HIV consultation services through Crossroads Clinic in the Jackson Medical Mall.

Patients will be able to set up a virtual consultation online with a medical provider. Through the virtual clinic, patients can receive educational information on HIV, PrEP or PEP. The patient can also speak with a PrEP Navigator to determine if PrEP or PEP is right for them.

Crossroads Virtual Clinic focuses on TelePrEP and PEP programs throughout the state. Patients can start and receive treatment for STDs at no cost.

Crossroads Clinic inside the Jackson Medical Mall will remain open for in-person visits and appointments. The virtual clinic is an additional option to help end the HIV epidemic and reduce the number of sexually transmitted infections in Mississippi.

To schedule a virtual clinic appointment, call 601-432-3066.

Press Contact: MSDH Office of Communications, (601) 576-7667 Note to media: After hours or during emergencies, call 1-866-HLTHY4U (1-866-458-4948)

