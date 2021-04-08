The Long and Winding Road That Turned California Rideshare Drivers Into Independent Contractors

Richard Koss, San Francisco Employment Attorney Rand L. Stephens, San Francisco Employment Attorney

CA voters decided drivers who work for Uber, Lyft & DoorDash are not employees of the companies they work for. How did we get to this place? by Alan Barlow

Uber, Lyft, and DoorDash spent $200 million on Prop 22. Does anyone really think they spent that money for the benefit of their workers?” — Richard Koss, San Francisco Employment Attorney