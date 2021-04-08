COVID-19 Daily Update 4-7-2021

​The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of April 7, 2021, there have been 2,508,198 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 144,374 total cases and 2,722 total deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 76-year old male from Berkeley County, an 81-year old female from Cabell County, an 88-year old female from Putnam County, a 62-year old female from Mercer County, a 71-year old male from Cabell County, an 81-year old female from Kanawha County, a 54-year old male from Raleigh County, an 86-year old male from Wetzel County, an 86-year old female from Putnam County, an 81-year old male from Fayette County, an 81-year old female from Grant County, an 82-year old male from Monongalia County, an 85-year old male from Wetzel County, an 85-year old male from Jefferson County, and an 83-year old female from Mercer County.

“We mourn with these families, and all who have lost a loved one to COVID-19,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,324), Berkeley (11,030), Boone (1,792), Braxton (843), Brooke (2,078), Cabell (8,487), Calhoun (253), Clay (416), Doddridge (522), Fayette (3,111), Gilmer (732), Grant (1,211), Greenbrier (2,547), Hampshire (1,651), Hancock (2,649), Hardy (1,407), Harrison (5,246), Jackson (1,825), Jefferson (4,161), Kanawha (13,451), Lewis (1,114), Lincoln (1,371), Logan (2,962), Marion (3,998), Marshall (3,204), Mason (1,904), McDowell (1,432), Mercer (4,428), Mineral (2,688), Mingo (2,343), Monongalia (8,756), Monroe (1,031), Morgan (1,042), Nicholas (1,415), Ohio (3,924), Pendleton (670), Pleasants (825), Pocahontas (625), Preston (2,756), Putnam (4,662), Raleigh (5,789), Randolph (2,471), Ritchie (645), Roane (550), Summers (738), Taylor (1,164), Tucker (521), Tyler (666), Upshur (1,798), Wayne (2,777), Webster (450), Wetzel (1,200), Wirt (370), Wood (7,493), Wyoming (1,856).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Hancock County in this report.

West Virginians may pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccination at vaccinate.wv.gov . The COVID-19 dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov shows the total number of vaccines administered. Please see the vaccine summary tab for more detailed information.

Free COVID-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Berkeley, Boone, Doddridge, Fayette, Jefferson, Lincoln, Morgan, Ohio, Putnam, Raleigh, Tyler/Wetzel, and Wayne counties:

Barbour County

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Barbour County Health Department, 109 Wabash Avenue, Philippi, WV

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV

Berkeley County

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Ambrose Park, 25404 Mall Drive, Martinsburg, WV

Boone County

Doddridge County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Crimson River Church Parking Lot, 1623 Doe Run Road, West Union, WV

Fayette County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, J.W. & Hazel Ruby West Virginia Welcome Center, 55 Hazel Lane, Mount Hope, WV

Jefferson County

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Shepherd University Wellness Center Parking Lot, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV

Lincoln County

Morgan County

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Valley Health War Memorial Hospital, 1 Health Way, Berkeley Springs, WV

Ohio County

Putnam County

9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Liberty Square, 613 Putnam Village, Hurricane, WV

Raleigh County

Tyler/Wetzel Counties

Wayne County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Kenova Police Department, 1501 Pine Street, Kenova, WV