Governor Abbott Announces Partial Approval Of FEMA Community Vaccination Sites Extension Request In DFW Metroplex, Houston

April 7, 2021 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has partially approved a request to extend operations for the Federally Supported Community Vaccination Centers in Arlington, Dallas, and Houston through May 18th. FEMA's extension includes federal personnel who will continue to assist in operating the sites — an extension of federal supplies and doses of vaccine has not been granted and will be provided by the state of Texas.

"Thank you to FEMA for extending the use of federal personnel at these mass vaccination sites through the middle of May," said Governor Abbott. "Where the federal government falls short, Texas will step in by providing the supplies and vaccine doses needed to keep these successful sites operational. We will continue to work with our federal and local partners to ensure our communities have access to COVID-19 vaccines."

Originally launched in February, these federal pilot sites are based at E Sports Stadium, Fair Park, and NRG Stadium, and are part of a joint effort to support COVID-19 vaccination efforts in underserved areas. The sites are operated by federal personnel in partnership with the state of Texas through TDEM and local officials. TDEM requested a extension of these vaccination sites — including supplies, personnel, and vaccine — on March 22nd.