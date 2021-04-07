North Carolina’s February County and Area Employment Figures Released

Unemployment rates (not seasonally adjusted) decreased in 96 of North Carolina’s counties in February, increased in three, and remained unchanged in one. Scotland County had the highest unemployment rate at 10.9 percent while Orange County had the lowest at 4.0 percent. All fifteen of the state’s metro areas experienced rate decreases. Among the metro areas, Fayetteville had the highest rate at 7.8 percent while Durham-Chapel Hill and Raleigh each had the lowest at 4.7 percent. The February not seasonally adjusted statewide rate was 5.6 percent.

Counties with Rates 5% or Below Counties with Rates Between 5% and 10% Counties with Rates Above 10% February 21 76 3 January (revised) 9 89 2

When compared to the same month last year, not seasonally adjusted unemployment rates increased in 99 counties and decreased in one. All 15 of the state’s metro areas experienced rate increases over the year.

The number of workers employed statewide (not seasonally adjusted) increased in February by 46,644 to 4,722,326, while those unemployed decreased by 14,589 to 281,902. Since February 2020, the number of workers employed statewide decreased 215,747, while those unemployed increased 107,577.

It is important to note that employment estimates are subject to large seasonal patterns; therefore, it is advisable to focus on over-the-year changes in the not seasonally adjusted estimates.

The next unemployment update is scheduled for Friday, April 16, 2021 when the state unemployment rate for March 2021 will be released..