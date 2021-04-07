Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 952 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 218,807 in the last 365 days.

North Carolina’s February County and Area Employment Figures Released

Unemployment rates (not seasonally adjusted) decreased in 96 of North Carolina’s counties in February, increased in three, and remained unchanged in one. Scotland County had the highest unemployment rate at 10.9 percent while Orange County had the lowest at 4.0 percent. All fifteen of the state’s metro areas experienced rate decreases. Among the metro areas, Fayetteville had the highest rate at 7.8 percent while Durham-Chapel Hill and Raleigh each had the lowest at 4.7 percent. The February not seasonally adjusted statewide rate was 5.6 percent.

  Counties with Rates 5% or Below Counties with Rates Between 5% and 10% Counties with Rates Above 10%
February 21 76 3
January (revised) 9 89 2

When compared to the same month last year, not seasonally adjusted unemployment rates increased in 99 counties and decreased in one. All 15 of the state’s metro areas experienced rate increases over the year.

The number of workers employed statewide (not seasonally adjusted) increased in February by 46,644 to 4,722,326, while those unemployed decreased by 14,589 to 281,902. Since February 2020, the number of workers employed statewide decreased 215,747, while those unemployed increased 107,577.

It is important to note that employment estimates are subject to large seasonal patterns; therefore, it is advisable to focus on over-the-year changes in the not seasonally adjusted estimates.

The next unemployment update is scheduled for Friday, April 16, 2021 when the state unemployment rate for March 2021 will be released..

Files

You just read:

North Carolina’s February County and Area Employment Figures Released

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.