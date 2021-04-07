Northview Canadian High Yield Residential Fund Announces Appointment of New CFO

/EIN News/ -- Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services or for dissemination in the United States.

CALGARY, Alberta, April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northview Canadian High Yield Residential Fund (“Northview” or the “Fund”) (NHF.UN – TSX), today announced that Sarah Walker has been appointed Chief Financial Officer of Northview, effective April 12, 2021.

Ms. Walker brings over 15 years of senior financial experience to Northview, having spent 13 years with WestJet Airlines Ltd. where she most recently served as WestJet’s Vice President, Controller and Supply Chain. Ms. Walker will replace Leslie Veiner, who has been Northview’s Chief Financial Officer since the closing of its initial public offering on November 2, 2020. Mr. Veiner also served as the Chief Operating Officer of Northview Apartment REIT from 2015 to October 2020. To support the transition of leadership Mr. Veiner will remain with the Fund until May 14, 2021.

“We are excited to have Sarah join our executive team in Calgary as we continue to execute on our plans to enhance the operational effectiveness of Northview’s assets and deliver on our commitment to provide Unitholders with solid returns,” said Todd Cook, Northview’s Chief Executive Officer. “We are also grateful for the strong leadership of Leslie during his time with the Fund and his prior leadership with Northview Apartment REIT. Leslie has been instrumental in ensuring a strong foundation for Northview since completion of the Fund’s IPO in late 2020. We thank him for his contributions during for his time with Northview and wish him success in his new role as the Chief Executive Officer of True North Commercial REIT.”

ABOUT NORTHVIEW CANADIAN HIGH YIELD RESIDENTIAL FUND

The Fund is a “closed-end fund” established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario for the primary purpose of indirectly acquiring, owning, and operating a portfolio of income producing rental properties in secondary markets within Canada.

