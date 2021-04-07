MaxLite introduces c-Max Lighting Controls and Controls-Ready LED fixtures

/EIN News/ --

MaxLite today announces the launch of c-Max Lighting Controls, a patent pending design that makes it easy to add luminaire-level lighting controls to indoor and outdoor applications.

By purchasing c-Max low voltage sensors along with MaxLite controls-ready luminaires, customers can achieve energy savings beyond LED conversion in the most simple and affordable way. MaxLite controls-ready luminaires come pre-configured with a USB-C receptacle that c-Max sensors can be plugged into during installation, or in the future, to achieve motion sensing, daylight harvesting, high-end trim, bi-level dimming and photocell control. Commissioning is done via remote control or an app to add basic or networking controls functionality. Control capabilities can be upgraded to the latest generation technology just by swapping sensors – no need to remove the fixture!

MaxLite is introducing indoor and outdoor controls-ready LED fixtures (-CR Series) that are compatible with c-Max sensors. The line includes FlatMax Flat Panels, Troffer Retrofit Kits, LS Series Linear Strips, WallMax Open Face Wall Packs and AR Series Slim Area Lights, with more product families on the way. Sensors and remote controls are sold separately; see individual product datasheets for available controls options and ordering information.

“The benefit of c-Max is that it is simple, versatile and future ready,” said Umesh Baheti, senior vice president of product management, engineering and supplier relations. “The plug and play interface allows for field installation of sensors, so customers who purchase controls-ready luminaires can install energy-saving controls at any point, as well as upgrade from basic controls to network controls without having to change the lighting or call in an electrician. c-Max packs many energy-saving features into a small form factor that stretches across both indoor and outdoor applications, providing facilities with a total site solution for lighting controls.”

A networking option with Bluetooth nodes and app-based commissioning will be introduced later this spring. To learn more about c-Max lighting controls and MaxLite controls-ready LED luminaires, go to www.maxlite.com/cmax.

About MaxLite (www.maxlite.com)

MaxLite has been committed to providing energy-efficient lighting products since 1993. One of the first movers into LED technology in the industry, MaxLite offers an extensive line of quality, certified indoor and outdoor LED lamps and luminaires. A five-time recipient of the ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year Award for its industry leadership, MaxLite continues to be at the forefront of energy-efficient technologies through the innovative research and development capabilities of its teams and facilities in New Jersey, Indiana, California, and globally. MaxLite is a nationally certified Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) by the National Minority Supplier Diversity Council. For more information, call 800-555-5629, email info@maxlite.com, or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

