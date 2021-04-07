Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
StoneCo Ltd. Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2020

/EIN News/ -- GEORGE TOWN, Grand Cayman, April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ: STNE) (“Stone”) announces that it has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020.

The report is available on the SEC’s website, at www.sec.gov, and on Stone’s Investor Relations website, at https://investors.stone.co/.

Shareholders can obtain copies of Stone’s Annual Report on Form 20-F, free of charge, by making a request within a reasonable period of time to Stone’s Investor Relations Department.

About Stone

Stone is a leading provider of financial technology solutions that empower merchants to conduct commerce seamlessly across multiple channels and help them grow their businesses.

Contact:

Investor Relations
investors@stone.co


