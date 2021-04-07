Amdocs Delivers Service and Network Automation Solution to Support Globe Telecom’s Launch of its Network Virtualization Platform

NFV and cloud orchestration capabilities enable Globe to provide on-demand cloud-based network services to enterprises

/EIN News/ -- MANILLA, Philippines and ST. LOUIS, April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amdocs (NASDAQ: DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced that Globe Telecom, one of the Philippines’ largest telecommunications providers, has gone live with Amdocs’ service and network automation platform for network functions virtualization (NFV) and cloud orchestration, becoming one of the first telco brands to launch network virtualization and offer virtual network services in the country.



Commenting on the launch, Peter Maquera, SVP and Head of Enterprise Group at Globe Telecom said, “With the help of Amdocs’ service and network automation system, we are offering our enterprise clients multiple virtualized network services and features and providing high security, real-time network visibility and control. Furthermore, we are providing the speed and agility critical to businesses for utilizing new network and cloud services offerings and experiences at a rapid pace, delivering compelling digital experience to their customers.”

With Amdocs’ NFV and cloud orchestration solution, Globe has transformed its network to automate and simplify operations and management of their Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) offering for a wide range of value-added services. This includes Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN), security services, bandwidth on-demand, mobile core network related services (vEPC and vIMS), and other value-added applications. It will further empower businesses to connect to cloud resources, enhance and automate branch connectivity, manage and control incoming and outgoing network traffic and enable routing, firewall security, and virtual private network connectivity.

“Globe Telecom is continuously working to meet the evolving needs of digital enterprises and provide them with innovative services at faster speeds. Amdocs’ flexible and intelligent automation solution will enable Globe to provide its enterprise clients with highly-flexible and scalable cloud-based network services that they can easily configure, customize and monitor ensuring an enhanced and seamless digital experience to their end-customers,” said Anthony Goonetilleke, Group President, Media, Network and Technology, Amdocs.

About Globe Telecom

Globe Telecom, Inc. is a leading full-service telecommunications company in the Philippines and publicly listed in the Philippine Stock Exchange with the stock symbol GLO. The company serves the telecommunications and technology needs of consumers and businesses across an entire suite of products and services including mobile, fixed, broadband, data connectivity, internet and managed services. It has major interests in financial technology, digital marketing solutions, venture capital funding for startups, and virtual healthcare. In 2019, Globe became a signatory to the United Nations Global Compact, committing to implement universal sustainability principles. Its principals are Ayala Corporation and Singtel, acknowledged industry leaders in the country and in the region. For more information, visit www.globe.com.ph. Follow @enjoyglobe on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

About Amdocs

Amdocs’ purpose is to enrich lives and progress society, using creativity and technology to build a better connected world. Amdocs and its 26,000 employees partner with the leading players in the communications and media industry, enabling next-generation experiences in 85 countries. Our cloud-native, open and dynamic portfolio of digital solutions, platforms and services brings greater choice, faster time to market and flexibility, to better meet the evolving needs of our customers as they drive growth, transform and take their business to the cloud. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $4.2 billion in fiscal 2020. For more information, visit Amdocs at www.amdocs.com.

Amdocs’ Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about Amdocs’ growth and business results in future quarters. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be obtained or that any deviations will not be material. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to, the effects of general economic conditions, Amdocs’ ability to grow in the business markets that it serves, Amdocs’ ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses, adverse effects of market competition, rapid technological shifts that may render the Company's products and services obsolete, potential loss of a major customer, our ability to develop long-term relationships with our customers, and risks associated with operating businesses in the international market. Amdocs may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future; however, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These and other risks are discussed at greater length in Amdocs’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020 filed on December 14, 2020 and our Form 6-K furnished for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 on February 16, 2021.

