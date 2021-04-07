Cara Therapeutics to Present at the 20th Annual Needham Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- STAMFORD, Conn., April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CARA), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors, or KORs, today announced that Derek Chalmers, Ph.D., D.Sc., President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the 20th Annual Needham Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at 2:15 p.m. ET.



A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed under "Events & Presentations" in the News & Investors section of the Company's website at www.CaraTherapeutics.com. An archived webcast recording will be available on the Cara website for approximately 30 days.

About Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors, or KORs. Cara is developing a novel and proprietary class of product candidates, led by KORSUVA™ (CR845/difelikefalin), a first-in-class KOR agonist that targets the body’s peripheral nervous system, as well as certain immune cells. In two Phase 3 trials, KORSUVA Injection has demonstrated statistically significant reductions in itch intensity and concomitant improvement in quality of life measures in hemodialysis patients with moderate-to-severe chronic kidney disease-associated pruritus (CKD-aP). The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted and granted Priority Review for the New Drug Application (NDA) for KORSUVA™ (difelikefalin) solution for injection for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus in hemodialysis patients. The PDUFA target action date for KORSUVA is August 23, 2021. Oral KORSUVA™ has successfully completed a Phase 2 trial for the treatment of pruritus in patients with CKD and is currently in Phase 2 trials in atopic dermatitis, primary biliary cholangitis and notalgia paresthetica patients with moderate-to-severe pruritus.

The FDA has conditionally accepted KORSUVA™ as the trade name for difelikefalin solution for injection. Difelikefalin is an investigational drug product and its safety and efficacy have not been fully evaluated by any regulatory authority.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Claire LaCagnina

6 Degrees

315-765-1462

clacagnina@6degreespr.com