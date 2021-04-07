Five Leading Arkansas Health Care Organizations and CareSource Announce Plans to Form CareSource PASSE

CareSource PASSE has filed with the state to serve Medicaid clients with complex behavioral health, developmental and intellectual disabilities in the PASSE program

/EIN News/ -- LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas, April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareSource PASSE has officially filed for the license to participate in the state’s Provider-Led Arkansas Shared Savings Entity (PASSE) Program and hopes to become a new option for Arkansans with complex behavioral health, developmental, and intellectual disabilities. The provider-led group includes health care and community leadership from across Arkansas with a shared commitment to transforming the delivery of care. CareSource PASSE will improve the lives of Arkansans by creating innovative community solutions focused on a person-centered approach and engagement through caregivers, providers, and community-based organizations.

Five leading Arkansas health care organizations and CareSource, a multi-state health plan recognized as an innovative leader in managed care, will jointly form this PASSE. Together they will collaborate to support complex populations by improving outcomes related to health, well-being and activities that promote a meaningful day. The founding organizations include:

James A. Zini D.O., P.A. and the Zini Medical Clinic

Ashley County Medical Center (ACMC)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc., (Acadia)

Chenal Family Therapy, PLC

Rehabilitation Network Outpatient Services (Rehab Net)

CareSource



This group of Arkansas health care professionals brings a depth of expertise from multiple medical and behavioral health perspectives and a history of experience serving their fellow Arkansans. They are leaders and innovators in their own right and will bring passion for change to the PASSE program. They will turn to CareSource’s vast experience in Medicaid and its legacy of innovation to make health care more accessible and easier to navigate, while helping members holistically.

The CareSource PASSE business model was designed to expand health care delivery beyond traditional health care services and be inclusive of services that positively impact an individual’s well-being to include employment assistance, social determinants of health, and critical life services programs designed to build key skills in support of a successful life within communities throughout Arkansas. In addition to offering a unique model of the PASSE program, CareSource is committed to community reinvestment after spending a year meeting with stakeholders across the state to better understand the needs of individuals and communities.

“We understand that we are supporting individuals who have complex needs,” said Jason Bearden, CareSource Arkansas Market President. “With our person-centered, community-based approach and integrated care model, CareSource has the experience to make health care easier for members and their caregivers, who play such a critical role in supporting an individual’s overall health and well-being. Our goal is to ensure that both formal and informal support are provided enabling individuals to thrive at home, integrate into their communities, connect with their loved ones and have a safe place to live.”

“As a non-profit organization that has served the needs of individuals with developmental delays throughout Arkansas for many years, Rehab Net is excited to be a part of this new approach to ensuring those in our community are well served. CareSource brings together a group of innovative providers that want to provide a unique care model for the patients we serve with a health plan that has a track record of doing so as well,” said Gabe Freyaldenhoven, President of Rehab Net. “We are excited to ensure that individuals not only have the medical care they need, but the social and community supports to thrive on a daily basis.”

Following future licensure approval and contracting with the Arkansas Department of Human Services (DHS), CareSource PASSE plans to participate in the PASSE program starting January 1, 2022. CareSource PASSE’s office will be in Little Rock and employ care coordinators statewide.





About CareSource

CareSource is a multi-state health plan recognized as a national leader in managed care. Founded in 1989, CareSource administers one of the nation’s largest Medicaid managed care plans and offered a lifetime of access to care through health insurance, including Medicaid, Health Insurance Marketplace, Medicare Advantage and dual-eligible programs. Headquartered in Dayton, Ohio, CareSource serves 2 million members in Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio and West Virginia. CareSource understands the challenges consumers face navigating the health system and is transforming health care with industry-leading programs that improve the health and well-being of our members.

