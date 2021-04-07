NCSBN Unveils Nurse Licensure Guidance Tool

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NCSBN has launched the Nurse Licensure Guidance tool that provides direction and resources on becoming a licensed nurse in the U.S. This innovative online tool breaks down the licensure process, providing state-specific information for both domestically and internationally educated nurses on applying for a registered nurse (RN) or licensed practical/vocational nurse (LPN/VN) license in the U.S.

“For many years we have gotten inquiries from nurses, especially from international individuals, about the licensure process,” comments, Nancy Spector, PhD, RN, FAAN. “We developed this innovative webtool as one-stop-shopping for nurses who want to find out how to become licensed in the U.S. It is an invaluable resource for nurses to learn about specific state licensure requirements and also provides links to the licensure applications and state nurse practice acts, information on the Nurse Licensure Compact, and much more!”

Domestically educated nurses can easily access a jurisdiction’s license application along with links to other relevant application information as well as the board of nursing’s (BON) nurse practice act.

Internationally educated nurses can find information on jurisdiction-specific licensure requirements, based on where they plan to live and practice, such as accepted English proficiency examinations, accepted credentials evaluation services, Social Security number requirements, relevant application information and BON contact information.

Both pathways include an interactive U.S. map that, based on their selection, dynamically displays where a nurse would and would not have authorization to practice. Explore the Nurse Licensure Guidance tool today.

About NCSBNFounded March 15, 1978, as an independent not-for-profit organization, NCSBN was initially created to lessen the burdens of state governments and bring together nursing regulatory bodies (NRBs) to act and counsel together on matters of common interest. It has evolved into one of the leading voices of regulation across the world.

NCSBN’s membership is comprised of the NRBs in the 50 states, the District of Columbia, and four U.S. territories — American Samoa, Guam, Northern Mariana Islands and the Virgin Islands. There are three exam user members. There are also 27 associate members that are either NRBs or empowered regulatory authorities from other countries or territories. Mission: NCSBN empowers and supports nursing regulators in their mandate to protect the public.

The statements and opinions expressed are those of NCSBN and not individual members.

Dawn Kappel NCSBN 3122182418 dkappel@ncsbn.org