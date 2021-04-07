EPCOR Leader Receives Prestigious Water Sector Honor

Bedell Award Presented at AZ Water Association Annual Conference

/EIN News/ -- PHOENIX, April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Water Environment Federation (WEF) has recognized Art Nunez, Operations Director at EPCOR USA (EPCOR), with a distinguished national award at the AZ Water Association’s 94th Annual Water Conference and Exhibition today.



The WEF presents the Arthur Sidney Bedell Award annually to acknowledge an individual water professional’s extraordinary personal service to a WEF Member Association. As a member organization to the WEF, the AZ Water Association is eligible to nominate water professionals in its membership for the award. Winners are chosen for their demonstrated organizational leadership, administrative service, membership activity, technical expertise and other qualifications.

Nunez is a member of the AZ Water Association board of directors, where he contributes over 35 years of experience in operations and management of water and wastewater systems to the group’s leadership. Since 2019, Nunez has served as Operations Director for EPCOR’s Central Division in Arizona, overseeing daily operations in the company’s fast-growing Arizona service area as well as some of the company’s long-range operational initiatives.

EPCOR USA President Joe Gysel said, “It comes as no surprise to us at EPCOR that the WEF has chosen Art Nunez to receive the Bedell Award. We’re very fortunate to have a leader of Art’s caliber at the helm of our Central Division, and we appreciate the WEF’s recognition of his remarkable contributions to the AZ Water Association and the water industry.”

The Water Environment Federation (WEF) is a not-for-profit technical and educational organization of 35,000 individual members and 75 affiliated Member Associations representing water quality professionals around the world since 1928.

For further information, please contact:

Rebecca Stenholm

Director, Public & Government Affairs

EPCOR USA

O 623.445.2424 | C 602.390.5662 | rstenholm@epcor.com

About EPCOR USA

EPCOR is among the largest private utilities in the Southwest and the largest in Arizona, providing water, wastewater and natural gas service to approximately 780,000 people across 42 communities and 18 counties in Arizona, New Mexico and Texas. With corporate offices in Phoenix, EPCOR employs approximately 425 people.