D&H Distributing Wins Multiple Accolades, Including Rising on the Forbes List & Top Marks in ASCII’s Distribution Survey

/EIN News/ -- HARRISBURG, Pa., April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- D&H Distributing, a major provider of SMB and consumer technologies to the North American high-tech channel, announces it has been recognized by multiple IT industry and channel media companies in both the US and Canada in the past six months, making a strong showing as the company moves forward in 2021. Notably, the company climbed three spots on the Forbes' List of America's Largest Private Companies to #103. In addition, the distributor won Top Benchmark Survey Broadline Distributor for 2020 in the ASCII Group's annual distribution survey. D&H also added a new executive to the ranks of its CRN Channel Chiefs winners for a total of four honorees this year. The distributor won a Top Display Distribution Growth % award from Samsung, and came in second place in eChannelNEWS' "Reseller Choice Awards" for Best Specialty Distributor.



As a result of the merger of IT distributors Tech Data and Synnex in March of this year, D&H is positioned to become the third-largest broadline distributor in this market. These accolades demonstrate how responsive D&H has been to the escalating needs of its partner base, providing critical support and effective services as the industry adjusts to the ongoing rigors of COVID-19.

“We’re honored to be recognized by our partners and manufacturers, in addition to the vital media organizations that cover our marketplace, especially in such an unprecedented year. The awards are a testament to D&H’s ability to meet demands in a complicated market through our customer-centric service model,” said D&H Co-President Dan Schwab. “We’ve worked tirelessly to accelerate our services over the last decade, resulting in recent product sales growth that is four times that of the general distribution market. The goal was to not only help our partners weather COVID-19, but to cultivate new opportunities, complement their offerings, and help position them to excel.”

“D&H has historically helped SMB partners grow and move up-market as business opportunities arise. We have also seen great success in supporting the needs of many larger, mid-market solution providers. These partners are drawn to D&H’s ability to provide exceptional business experiences and outcomes,” said D&H Co-President Michael Schwab. “We’ve made key investments in the past 24 months, from a new corporate campus with advanced technical resources, state-of-the-art training facilities, to expansive marketing resources, to the extension of $225 million per month in downstream credit extensions for partners. These actions, along with the hiring of many talented individuals, have equipped D&H to scale with the market, and to sustain an ongoing trajectory of double digit-growth. We are thankful to the many manufacturers and channel partners who trust D&H each and every day to deliver their products, services, and solutions.”

Details of the above honors are as follows:

#103 on Forbes’ List of America’s Largest Private Companies 2020: D&H rose three spots this year, placing just outside the top 100 on this esteemed list of corporations. Based on revenues, D&H Distributing ranked higher than household names such as Hallmark, New Balance, 84 Lumber, Petco, J Crew, and Neiman Marcus. The distributor is one of only 11 companies from its home state of Pennsylvania to make the list, ranked as the fifth-highest company in the state, up from sixth-highest in 2019. Of those five top PA businesses, D&H is the only one with fewer than 1,500 employees to achieve this position. As a front-runner on this list, D&H is in the company of American institutions like Hearst, Pricewaterhouse-Coopers, Mars, SC Johnson, Ernst & Young, and Cargill.

“Top Benchmark Survey Broadline Distributor” 2020 -The ASCII Group’s Annual Distribution Survey: D&H has been voted Top Benchmark Broadline Distributor in The ASCII Group’s Annual Distribution Survey, outpacing other broadline distributors in this report for the 12th year running—as many years as the survey has been conducted. D&H won or tied 10 of the survey’s 17 criteria areas, winning outright in 7 categories and tying 3 others. Winners were chosen by channel resellers, solution providers, and managed service providers who sell into the small and medium business marketplace across the country, a profile that makes up the majority of D&H’s customer base. D&H scored consistent high marks since last year in categories including timely shipment, website ease of use, and pre-sales support. The win for timely shipment is significant in that it also was ranked the “most important” category by respondents this year.

D&H received the highest ranking of any broadline distributor in the following categories:

Convenience of warehouse locations

Ease of doing business with tech support

Pre-sales support

Quick issue resolution

Timely shipment

Adequate credit provided

Website ease of use



D&H tied for top marks in the following categories:

Accurate shipping

Ease of doing business with credit department

Post-sales support



CRN’s Channel Chiefs: D&H had more Channel Chiefs on CRN magazine’s prestigious list of executives serving the IT channel for 2021 than ever before with the addition of Vice President of Cloud and Services Jason Bystrak. Bystrak joins Senior Vice President of Vendor Management and Purchasing Tim Billing, Vice President of VAR Sales Peter DiMarco, and Vice President of Marketing Jenn Walcott, who have made repeated appearances on the list. This prominent, industry-wide feature “recognizes leading IT channel vendor executives who continually demonstrate outstanding leadership, influence, innovation, and growth,” according to CRN magazine, one of the largest news entities covering the IT channel. These D&H executives have personally worked to develop and execute innovative programs that help partners in the IT channel flourish, including in areas such as remote work and learning, the education marketplace, XaaS, and cloud.

Samsung Digital Signage Award: D&H was recognized as a “Top Display Distribution Growth %” partner by Samsung Electronics America at the Samsung Partner Awards and Samsung V/X: Business Reimagined event. The win was relative to digital signage projects such as large-format video walls and Esports deployments under the distributor’s growing “ProAV” Business Unit.

These areas are also supported by the distributor’s Professional Services offering, where D&H technicians with real-world experience guide partners through multiple aspects of deployment, installation, and management of these projects in different verticals. D&H has been cultivating Esports and ProAV as new areas of opportunity for its partners. As such, D&H developed relationships with community groups such as the High School Esports League (HSEL), which joined forces with D&H in 2020 to develop the market’s first certification program for resellers of Esports solutions. This is the second Samsung Digital Signage Award D&H has won since August of last year.

eChannelNEWS’ “Reseller Choice” Award – Second Place, Best Specialty Distributor: D&H Canada is proud to have been recognized by its channel partners in eChannelNEWS’ “Canadian Reseller Choice Awards,” achieving this designation for the second year in a row. According to Canadian news media eChannelNEWS, the 2020 Reseller Choice Awards were dedicated to the “courageous people” in the channel who went beyond the typical call of duty to support partners through 2020’s pandemic conditions, helping to keep their practices—and business communities—thriving. As the competition’s name implies, winners for this award were determined by reseller votes.

“The ASCII Group is proud to partner with D&H Distributing, and we appreciate their commitment to MSPs and our membership,” said ASCII CEO Alan Weinberger. “Their continued, unique success in our annual distribution survey is evident from the extent of services that D&H provides and how it bolsters our members’ ability to succeed.”

“At Samsung, we value our relationship with D&H Distributing. They work hard to introduce partners to unique opportunities in digital signage that can help create new areas of competency and increase revenues,” said Chris Mertens, Vice President of US Sales, Displays. “We are pleased to show our gratitude and honor the D&H team for its hard work, and are excited to continue our partnership.”

“For 14 years, eChannelNEWS has been ranking vendors and distributors based upon the total number of votes that they receive from the channel partners. There is no subjectiveness on the results from ‘judges’ or any other criteria. The companies with the most votes win,” said Julian Lee, publisher of eChannelNEWS. “There are several categories for distributors. In 2020, D&H was ranked #2 in the Specialty Distributors category. It’s a big deal, and it shows that they continue to move up in the ranks every year. Congrats D&H.”

Partners in the IT supply channel can visit www.dandh.com in the US, www.dandh.ca in Canada, or visit the distributor’s Facebook and Twitter feeds, https://www.facebook.com/DandHDistributing/ and @dandh. Call 800-877-1200 in the US or 800-340-1008 in Canada to speak to an account representative.

About D&H Distributing

D&H Distributing supports resellers and MSP partners in the corporate, small-to-midsize business, consumer, education, and government markets with endpoints and advanced technologies, as well as differentiated services. D&H is ready to fill new market needs created by the recent consolidation in the marketplace. As the company enters its 104th year, its vendors and partners can be confident in its ability to provide a wealth of enablement resources, multi-market expertise, credit options, and consultative services. D&H is agile in response to the needs of its VAR and MSP partners, demonstrating resilience through decades of industry mergers and market disruption, overcoming everything from wars and recessions to pandemics.

The company works to expand the competencies of its partners in areas such as cloud services, ProAV, collaboration, UCC, mobility, Esports, digital displays, smart home automation, video surveillance, digital imaging, and server networks across a range of markets. Its value proposition includes highly lauded training opportunities and partner engagement events, dedicated Solutions Specialists, certifications, professional marketing resources, and an expanding digital Cloud Marketplace.

The distributor is headquartered in Harrisburg, PA, in the U.S. and Brampton, Ontario, in Canada with warehouses in Atlanta, GA; Chicago, IL; Fresno, CA; and Vancouver, BC, Canada. Call D&H at (800) 877-1200, visit www.dandh.com, or follow the distributor’s Facebook and Twitter feeds, https://www.facebook.com/DandHDistributing/ and @dandh .

See D&H’s ASCII Award page for video/image of the presentation: Caption: Executives from the ASCII Group present D&H Distributing’s co-presidents with the award for Top Benchmark Survey Broadline Distributor in ASCII’s 2020 Annual Distribution Survey. Clockwise from top left: ASCII CEO Alan Weinberger, ASCII COO & Senior Vice President Doug Young, D&H Co-President Dan Schwab (with award), D&H Co-President Michael Schwab.

