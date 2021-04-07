Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 934 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 218,773 in the last 365 days.

Murphy USA Schedules First Quarter 2021 Results Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- EL DORADO, Ark., April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE: MUSA) will release preliminary first quarter 2021 earnings results after the market close on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, followed by a conference call at 10:00 a.m. CT on Thursday, April 29, 2021. Interested parties may participate by dialing 1-833-968-2218 and referencing conference ID number 7780259. The call can also be accessed via webcast through the Investor Relations section of Murphy USA’s website at http://ir.corporate.murphyusa.com. The webcast will be available for replay one hour after the conference concludes and a transcript will be made available shortly thereafter.

About Murphy USA
Murphy USA (NYSE: MUSA) is a leading retailer of gasoline and convenience merchandise with more than 1,650 stations located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, Midwest, and Northeast United States. The company and its team of nearly 15,000 employees serve an estimated 2.0 million customers each day through its network of retail gasoline and convenience stations in 27 states. The majority of Murphy USA's sites are located in close proximity to Walmart stores. The company also markets gasoline and other products at standalone stores under the Murphy Express and QuickChek brands. Murphy USA ranks 262 among Fortune 500 companies.

Source: Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE: MUSA)

Investor Contact:
Christian Pikul – Vice President of Investor Relations and FP&A
Christian.Pikul@murphyusa.com

Mitchell Freer – Investor Relations Analyst
Mitchell.Freer@murphyusa.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Murphy USA Schedules First Quarter 2021 Results Conference Call

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Energy Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.