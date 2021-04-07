Go Boldr This Spring - Introducing a Great Tasting Vodka Soda

Boldr Hard Soda Co. Introduces New Full-Flavoured Vodka Soda For Spring 2021.

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Boldr Hard Soda Co., a division of Aquilini Brands, is launching a new flavour-packed vodka soda brand seeking to elevate the hard soda category. The “Full Flavour Vodka Soda” is created for those consumers who are wellness conscious and seeking a low-cal, low-carb option with a far better flavour experience than currently offered in the market. Boldr will roll out across British Columbia, Alberta, and Saskatchewan beginning April 2021.



Boldr Vodka Soda, crafted in British Columbia, comes in four delicious on-trend flavours: Peach, Black Cherry, Ruby Grapefruit, and Mango. This innovative ready-to-drink vodka soda is 110 calories and 3g carbs per 355ml, gluten free, and is made with all-natural fruit flavours.

Senior Director of Sales, Cam Matches says, “Our research suggested that a large percentage of vodka soda drinkers weren’t satisfied with the flavour intensity of current market offerings. We knew we had the opportunity to create a low-cal, low-carb option that offered a far superior taste experience. Simply put, Boldr tastes great and we hope that Western Canadians will choose to “Live Boldr” this Summer.”

Boldr Vodka Soda is available in single flavour 6 packs and a Mixed Variety 12 Pack. To find a store near you visit: Boldrhardsodas.ca



Find Boldr on social: Instagram: @boldrhardsodas Facebook: @boldrhardsodas

About Aquilini Brands

Aquilini Brands is a leading beverage producer in the United States and Canada, with a portfolio of wine brands, ready-to-drink beverages and an innovation lab dedicated to the research and development of new and unique products. Aquilini Brands is a subsidiary of the global conglomerate, Aquilini Investment Group, which comprises a diversified portfolio of additional businesses spanning real estate, food, hospitality, sports, and entertainment. For more information about other products in the portfolio, visit: www.aquilini.com

