ProSearch Kicks Off Spring Events with Data Privacy Panel at Legalweek(year)

Education efforts address data privacy, diversity and inclusion, legal innovation

At Legalweek(year) Virtual Series 3, Ryan Costello, head of the ProSearch Data Privacy Engagement Service, will moderate a panel of data privacy experts in a one-hour discussion on “Highlighting Challenges in the Intersection of Data Privacy and Discovery” to be presented virtually on April 13, 2021, at 11 a.m. EDT. Panelists include:

Ifeoma Anekwe, Vice President, Legal Discovery Management, JPMorgan Chase

Stephen Goldstein, Director of Practice Support, Squire Patton Boggs

Bill Karazsia, Associate General Counsel, Privacy & Data Protection, Fortive

Robert Taylor, Associate General Counsel, J2 Global, Inc.

In this session, panelists will share emerging solutions for protecting private information throughout the discovery process.

ProSearch co-founder and CEO Julia Hasenzahl will join George Socha of Reveal-Brainspace on April 16, 2021, at 11 a.m. EDT, on the ACEDS eDiscovery Leaders Live interview series. The conversation will explore the ProSearch approach to eDiscovery and current topics in legal technology. Details available on LinkedIn, #eDiscoveryLeadersLive.

ProSearch solutions advisors Lauren Roso and Maggie Burtoft will participate in an invitation-only virtual event Awareness into Action: Inspiring Change at The Women in Law & Leadership Virtual Summit on April 21, 2021. Centerforce conferences focus on core values around diversity and inclusion and explore the obstacles, risks and rewards on the path to a fulfilling and productive career for women and minority leaders.

ProSearch will join Shook, Hardy & Bacon in sponsoring Lunch with Lidia on April 22, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. EDT. An exclusive virtual event, hosted by The Electronic Discovery Institute, it features two-time Emmy Award winner Lidia Bastianich, who will teach invited guests to master the art of Italian cuisine, live from Becco in New York City.

ProSearch will sponsor the SOLID Europe Summit on Legal Innovation and Disruption, April 29-30, 2021. Solutions advisor Damir Kahvedžić will offer a virtual TED Talk-style talk on “The Red Flags of Innovation: Lessons from the Past. What can we learn from a 150-year-old UK law that stifled innovation and proved disastrously short-sighted?”

ProSearch takes an unconventional approach to solution design and service delivery with its Enterprise offering, in which ProSearch teams become an extension of the client’s, listening and collaborating on solutions that maximize investments and improve outcomes. The company regularly supports and participates in premier industry events to share its knowledge, expertise and passion for innovation.

ProSearch enables corporations and law firms to meet eDiscovery, fraud investigation, compliance and IG requirements at scale with precision and ease. The ProSearch team of consultants, data scientists, linguists, project managers, attorneys and discovery specialists collaborates with clients to execute their matter strategies and ensure on-target, on-budget, on-time delivery. Because discovery is a business process that can be measured, managed and improved, ProSearch offers an Enterprise solution tailored to align with an organization’s business goals by providing operational excellence that transforms its discovery processes. To learn more visit ProSearch.com.

