Castra Chooses Anomali to Integrate Threat Intelligence into its Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Services

With Wider Visibility Over Adversaries, Organizations Prioritize Threats with Higher Efficiency and Accelerate Response Time

/EIN News/ -- REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anomali , the leader in intelligence-driven cybersecurity solutions, today announced that Castra , an award-winning managed detection and response (MDR) provider, has deployed the Anomali ThreatStream threat intelligence platform (TIP) to expand visibility over adversaries, support threat hunting activities, and speed response capabilities for all of its managed detection and response (MDR) customers.



As an MDR provider, Castra turned to Anomali to not only advance the effectiveness of its offerings, but also to further cement its status as an expert provider of best-of-breed solutions that respond to the modern attack landscape. “We leverage market-leading tools to give our company a competitive advantage and our 24/7 SOC a leg up on bad actors. With Anomali, we improve on both of these goals,” said Grant Leonard, Co-Founder, Castra.

To prevent and respond to growing numbers of malicious campaigns, Castra continually enhances its ability to validate and understand threats, detect them more quickly, and to reduce the number of false positives. “By adding intelligence, we achieve a high level of certainty that enhances prioritization of the most serious threats our customers face, while improving our mitigation decisions,” added Grant.

Anomali ThreatStream is supported by advanced machine learning and expert resources. With ThreatStream, Castra broadens visibility over threats, gains immediate detection capabilities, creates more efficient threat hunts, and operationalizes intelligence across its client infrastructures for automated blocking and faster response.

“With cyberattacks on the rise, organizations are increasingly in need of new capabilities that tell them who they are up against, when they are being attacked, and how to accelerate their response,” said Hugh Njemanze, President, Anomali. “By integrating Anomali intelligence into its world-class SIEM and SOAR platform management offering, Castra will greatly enhance its ability to reduce overall cyber risk for all of its customers.”

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Anomali

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/anomali/

Blog: https://www.anomali.com/blog

About Castra

Founded in 2012 by Tony Simone and Grant Leonard, Castra has successfully deployed a wide variety of Information Security products and services across more than 2,000 organizations globally, including Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) and Security Orchestration, Automation and Response (SOAR) platforms. Castra works with Fortune 50 organizations, SMB’s, and everything in between. Castra serves thousands of Healthcare, Financial Services, Retail, Technology, and Government organizations on a variety of projects that range from tailored consulting, to 24x7 Managed Services. Castra operates a 24x7, SOC2 Type I and Type II compliant and audited Security Operation Center located in Durham, NC and redundant data centers throughout North America. Castra’s SOC is filled with well trained, diligent analysts, and some of the top technology on the planet. Castra has mastered several different Information Security technologies, allowing customers to choose which is best for them. Learn more at https://castra.io

About Anomali

Anomali is the leader in intelligence-driven cybersecurity. More than 1,500 public and private sector organizations rely on Anomali to see and detect threats more quickly, reduce the risk of security breaches, and improve security operations productivity. Anomali solutions serve customers around the world in nearly every major industry vertical, including many of the Global 2000. As an early threat intelligence innovator, Anomali was founded in 2013 and is backed by leading venture firms including GV, Paladin Capital Group, In-Q-Tel, Institutional Venture Partners, and General Catalyst. Learn more at www.anomali.com .