Deem Named as a Best Place to Work in the Bay Area by Comparably

/EIN News/ -- Oakland, April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deem, a leading mobile and cloud technology provider for the corporate travel industry, today announced it’s been named as a Best Place to Work in the Bay Area by Comparably, the workplace monitoring site driven by anonymous employee ratings and reviews.

“We’re honored to be counted next to other leading Bay Area companies that have won this nomination,” said David Grace, president at Deem. “We believe our technology will transform travel, but it’s our passionate and dedicated people — not our location — who make Deem and our products as powerful as they are. They embody our values of passion and drive, and winning together. They make Deem the best place to work.”

Deem is rising through the ranks of iconic, industry-altering companies based in the San Francisco Bay Area. Its latest offering, Etta, a mobile-first corporate travel booking and management platform, has ignited the imagination of staff and clients alike. Its intuitive, consumer-like user experience is enhanced by a beautiful and accessible design. Its robust technology empowers travel managers and finance teams to save money and deliver proactive duty of care to travelers.

Other top technology companies that have perviously won Comparably’s Best Places to Work in the Bay Area award include Google, Salesforce, and LinkedIn.

About Comparably

Comparably (www.comparably.com) is a leading workplace culture and compensation monitoring site that provides the most comprehensive and accurate representation of what it’s like to work at companies. Employees can anonymously rate their employers in 20 workplace culture categories, providing the public a transparent and in-depth look at the experiences different segments of workers have based on gender, ethnicity, age, department, tenure, location, education and company size. Since launching in 2016, Comparably has accumulated 10 million ratings on 60,000 U.S. companies. The platform has become one of the fastest-growing SaaS solutions for employer branding and a trusted third-party site for workplace and salary data, most notably for its annual Best Places to Work series.

About Deem

Deem is on a mission to transform travel. Starring Etta, its mobile-first, corporate travel booking and management platform, Deem offers employees everything they need to easily make the right travel decisions for themselves and their company. Deem’s travel technology plugs into major travel agencies and expense solution providers, empowering more corporate customers and the world’s largest travel management companies.

Deem is a wholly owned and independently run subsidiary of Enterprise Holdings. The company is headquartered in Oakland, California, with offices in Dublin, Ireland and Bangalore, India. Learn more at Deem.com.

