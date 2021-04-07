Annual General Meeting – 2021 Resolutions

/EIN News/ -- April 7, 2021

SBM Offshore N.V. is pleased to announce that all resolutions were adopted as proposed during the Annual General Meeting of April 7, 2021. The adopted resolutions include the re-appointment of Douglas Wood as member of the Management Board and Chief Financial Officer and the appointment of Ingelise Arntsen as member of the Supervisory Board.

Shareholders voted in favor of the proposed all cash dividend of US$165 million, which represents a dividend distribution of US$0.8854 per ordinary share. Dividends will be paid in Euros using an exchange rate of 1.1902, which will result in a payout of €0.7439 per ordinary share. The cash dividend is payable on May 6, 2021 to all shareholders of record as at April 12, 2021 through the bank or broker administering the shares.

ABN AMRO is responsible for executing the dividend payment on behalf of SBM Offshore and offers the Company’s shareholders the option to participate in a Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP). By participating in this program, shareholders can reinvest their net dividend into shares of the Company. Further information regarding the DRIP will be made available by ABN AMRO to financial intermediaries.

Further details on the adopted resolutions can be found on the Company’s website.



Corporate Profile

The Company’s main activities are the design, supply, installation, operation and the life extension of floating production solutions for the offshore energy industry over the full lifecycle. The Company is market leading in leased floating production systems, with multiple units currently in operation.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company employed approximately 4,570 people worldwide spread over offices in our key markets, operational shore bases and the offshore fleet of vessels.

SBM Offshore N.V. is a listed holding company headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. It holds direct and indirect interests in other companies.

Where references are made to SBM Offshore N.V. and /or its subsidiaries in general, or where no useful purpose is served by identifying the particular company or companies “SBM Offshore” or “the Company” are sometimes used for convenience.

For further information, please visit our website at www.sbmoffshore.com .

The Management Board

Amsterdam, the Netherlands, April 7, 2021

Financial Calendar Date Year Trading Update 1Q 2021 – Press Release May 12 2021 Half Year 2021 Earnings – Press Release August 5 2021 Trading Update 3Q 2021 – Press Release November 11 2021 Full Year 2021 Earnings – Press Release February 10 2022 Annual General Meeting April 6 2022





For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations

Bert-Jaap Dijkstra

Group Treasurer and IR

Mobile: +31 (0) 6 21 14 10 17 E-mail: bertjaap.dijkstra@sbmoffshore.com Website: www.sbmoffshore.com

Media Relations

Vincent Kempkes

Group Communications Director

Mobile: +31 (0) 6 25 68 71 67 E-mail: vincent.kempkes@sbmoffshore.com Website: www.sbmoffshore.com

Disclaimer

This press release contains inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation. Some of the statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements based on management’s current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance, or events to differ materially from those in such statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results and performance of the Company’s business to differ materially and adversely from the forward-looking statements. Certain such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “believes”, “may”, “will”, “should”, “would be”, “expects” or “anticipates” or similar expressions, or the negative thereof, or other variations thereof, or comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy, plans, or intentions. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in this release as anticipated, believed, or expected. SBM Offshore NV does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update any industry information or forward-looking statements set forth in this release to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. Nothing in this press release shall be deemed an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities.

