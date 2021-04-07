Westminster Barracks DUI & Negligent Operation

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B101330

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper A. Sidor

STATION: Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: April 6, 2021 at 2359 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 5, Westminster

VIOLATION: DUI, Negligent Operation

ACCUSED: Troy Franklin

AGE: 46

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bellows Falls, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On April 6, 2021 at approximately 2359 hours, Troopers with the Vermont State Police - Westminster Barracks responded to a report of a single vehicle crash near the Westminster Station Market on US Route 5 in Westminster (Windham County).

Investigation determined that Troy Franklin, 46, of Bellows Falls VT crashed into a guardrail and fencing along US Route 5 in Westminster. Franklin displayed several indicators of impairment and was subsequently arrested for DUI and Negligent Operation. Franklin's passenger was transported to Springfield Hospital to be treated for injuries sustained in the crash.

Franklin was issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court- Criminal Division on May 25, 2021 at 1100 hours to answer to the charges.

Troopers were assisted on scene by Westminster Fire, Golden Cross Ambulance, Bellows Falls Police Department, and Walpole NH Police Department.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: May 25, 2021 at 1100 hours

COURT: Windham

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: See attached

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.