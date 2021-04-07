Westminster Barracks DUI & Negligent Operation
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B101330
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper A. Sidor
STATION: Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: April 6, 2021 at 2359 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 5, Westminster
VIOLATION: DUI, Negligent Operation
ACCUSED: Troy Franklin
AGE: 46
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bellows Falls, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On April 6, 2021 at approximately 2359 hours, Troopers with the Vermont State Police - Westminster Barracks responded to a report of a single vehicle crash near the Westminster Station Market on US Route 5 in Westminster (Windham County).
Investigation determined that Troy Franklin, 46, of Bellows Falls VT crashed into a guardrail and fencing along US Route 5 in Westminster. Franklin displayed several indicators of impairment and was subsequently arrested for DUI and Negligent Operation. Franklin's passenger was transported to Springfield Hospital to be treated for injuries sustained in the crash.
Franklin was issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court- Criminal Division on May 25, 2021 at 1100 hours to answer to the charges.
Troopers were assisted on scene by Westminster Fire, Golden Cross Ambulance, Bellows Falls Police Department, and Walpole NH Police Department.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: May 25, 2021 at 1100 hours
COURT: Windham
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: See attached
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Kayla Healy
Vermont State Police - Westminster
1330 Westminster Heights Rd. Putney, VT. 05346
(802) 722-4600 Ext. 541