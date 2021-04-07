The NC Division of Public Health will hold a public hearing on the Preventive Health and Health Services Block Grant. The purpose of this hearing is to collect public comments on the proposed Fiscal Year 2021 work plan.

The public hearing will be conducted on: Tuesday, April 20, 2021 9 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. A conference line will be available for those who wish to comment. Call 919-431-2020.

The Preventive Health and Health Services (PHHS) Block Grant, funded by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), supports a variety of community-based statewide initiatives in North Carolina. Funds are allocated to the Healthy Communities Program, Oral Health, Rape Crisis and Victim Services, the State Laboratory of Public Health, the State Center for Health Statistics, and HIV/STD prevention activities.

For additional information regarding the PHHS Block Grant: https://www.cdc.gov/phhsblockgrant/index.htm

Comments may be presented by calling in to the public hearing or submitted in writing or electronically to: Joyce Wood Chronic Disease & Injury Section Division of Public Health 5505 Six Forks Road, 1-3-C9 1915 Mail Service Center Raleigh, NC 27609 Joyce.Wood@dhhs.nc.gov